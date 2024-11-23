Vietnam rules 1stÂ AFF Womenâ€™s Futsal Championship

^

Sports

Vietnam rules 1st AFF Women’s Futsal Championship

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 23, 2024 | 10:36am
MANILA, Philippines — Well… it is no fluke.

For the second consecutive tournament, Vietnam defeated the sixth best women’s futsal national in the world, Thailand, by the score of 2-1, in extra time, to claim the first ever AFF Women’s Futsal Championship in Manila.

Vietnam was relentless in their attack from the opening buzzer and took advantage of a Thailand team that seemed off. 

Despite looking disjointed, the match remained scoreless in the first half. 

Thailand found its groove in the second half but was unable to breach Vietnam’s defense.

Going into extra time, Nguyen Phong Anh found the back of Thailand’s net in the 43rd minute. 

With a sense of desperation, Thailand equalized through an own goal by Vietnam keeper Le Thi Tranh Ngan. Scarcely Thailand felt a sense of relief when Anh scored the title clinching crown.

It was a stunning turn of events. In the final day of the elimination round, Thailand blanked Vietnam, 3-0. 

During the post-match press conference, Vietnam head coach Nguyen Dinh Hoang, despite taking it easy as he rested three key players, looked upset that his team was easily dismantled. 

“I hope we put up a better fight tomorrow,” he remarked through an interpreter.

And true enough, and in a déjà vu moment, Vietnam won the match that mattered. Just like they did in September earlier this year.

During the NSDF Women’s Futsal Championship held in Bangkok, Vietnam claimed the title on Thailand’s home floor as the latter finished third. 

Now, the regional rivalry has officially shifted. Since 2017, Thailand and Vietnam have faced each other seven times with the former owning the match-up record with four wins, two losses and one draw. Vietnam has won the gold in their last two outings.

In the battle for third place of the 2024 AFF Women’s Futsal Championship, Indonesia crushed Myanmar, 4-1. It was Indonesia’s third consecutive win in the competition. 

