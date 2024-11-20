Fajardo, Brownlee banner Gilas 12 vs New Zealand

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas is geared up and ready for the November window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announcing the 12-man roster Wednesday evening.

Gilas will be headlined by eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, beloved naturalized player Justin Brownlee and 7-foot-3 behemoth Kai Sotto.

Sotto was previously tagged as questionable for the two-game window after undergoing concussion protocol. But now, he is back in the fold and is expected to provide versatility and length to the Philippine squad.

PBA veterans Japeth Aguilar, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez and Scottie Thompson also make up the final 12, as well as international Filipino players Dwight Ramos and Carl Tamayo, and collegiate stars Mason Amos and Kevin Quiambao.

Gilas will take on New Zealand on Thursday and Hong Kong on Saturday. Both games will be at 7:30 p.m. and will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena.

AJ Edu, Jamie Malonzo and Ange Kouame are part of the 15-man pool, but injuries to the first two kept them out of the roster.

Kouame, meanwhile, is a naturalized player and can only take Brownlee’s spot in the team.

Also on Wednesday, the SBP announced that Alfrancis Chua has been named as the program director and team manager of both the men’s and youth teams of Gilas.

“I am very happy that Alfrancis is back with Gilas. I work well with him and our only objective is to elevate Philippine basketball,” SBP President Al Panlilio said.

“The SBP also extends our appreciation to San Miguel Corporation (SMC) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang for supporting this decision to have Alfrancis help the program again.”

Chua was the team manager of the team that won the gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

“I’m happy I’ll be able to help Gilas in this capacity,” Chua said.

“I thank boss RSA for giving me his blessing in taking this new role and I look forward to working with coach Tim and LA [Tenorio]."