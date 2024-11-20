Alarcon drops career-high 33 point as Maroons spoil Red Warriors' bid for outright semis entry

MANILA, Philippines -- Harold Alarcon caught fire in the second half and unleashed a career-high 33 points to lead the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons over the University of the East Red Warriors, 77-67, in their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball action Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Alarcon scored 21 of his total points in the second half as the Fighting Maroons broke the game wide open in the fourth. He also had five rebounds and an assist.

The Diliman-based squad was leading by just three, 55-52, heading into the fourth quarter.

UE was able to make it a single possession deficit, 57-59, after a 3-pointer by Jack Cruz-Dumont with 6:52 remaining, but a short 5-0 blitz by Francis Lopez and Alarcon gave UP a 64-57 leeway with less than six minutes to go.

After Cruz-Dumont completed an and-one play to cut the lead to four, 60-64, Alarcon scored five of the next six Fighting Maroons points to keep the Red Warriors at bay, 70-60.

Rainer Maga tried to spark a comeback with a 3-pointer, and UE was able to grab a chance to inch closer with 1:24 to go. Precious Momowei, however, missed both free throws before Alarcon punched in back-to-back dagger jumpers, 74-63, with 36.8 seconds left.

Quentin Millora-Brown added 16 points and 12 rebounds to go with two blocks and two assists for the Fighting Maroons.

Cruz-Dumont paced UE with 14 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds. Rainer Maga and Momowei, who returned from a one-game suspension, had 11 apiece.

With UP’s win, the Red Warriors are left to hope for a loss by the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Saturday against the Ateneo Blue Eagles for a chance to make the Final Four.

UE had a 5-2 win-loss record at the end of the first round, but won just one of its seven second round games, including five straight to finish the elimination round.

The all-important Adamson-Ateneo clash will be on Saturday, 5:30 p.m., at the same venue.