^

Sports

Philippine golf's finest primed for ICTSI TCC Match Play

Philstar.com
November 20, 2024 | 11:34am
Philippine golf's finest primed for ICTSI TCC Match Play
Tony Lascuña (left) and Harmie Constantino.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — In a departure from traditional stroke play, the country’s top professional golfers and rising stars are set to battle it out in a high-stakes knockout format at the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational, which unwraps on November 26 at the challenging TCC layout in Laguna.

The four-day event ending November 29 will showcase the finest players from the recently concluded 10-leg Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) and Ladies PGT, headlined by Tony Lascuña and Harmie Constantino. Both players emerged as the Order of Merit (OOM) champions, solidifying their positions as the players to watch in this head-to-head competition.

The switch to match play introduces a fresh dynamic, where head-to-head clashes demand strategic brilliance, mental resilience, and the ability to perform under pressure, ensuring an intense and unpredictable tournament.

On the men’s side, which stakes a total prize fund of P2 million, Lascuña leads the charge as the No. 1 seed. At 54, the Davaoeño remains a force to be reckoned with, but he’ll need to draw on every ounce of experience to fend off challenges from younger and equally determined competitors.

His first-round opponent, No. 32 Rico Depilo, might seem an underdog on paper, but rankings often mean little in the unpredictable landscape of match play.

No. 2 Angelo Que and third seed Reymon Jaraula also face their own challenges, with the former taking on No. 31 Elee Bisera, and the latter clashing with No. 30 Jerson Balasabas. The head-to-head format ensures that every match could be an upset, and no player can afford to underestimate their opponent.

On the women’s side, offering P1.5 million in total prizes, Constantino enters the tournament with high expectations, fresh off a dominant performance in the Ladies PGT.

Her impressive four-leg title run secured her the top seed, but match play introduces a different kind of pressure. She faces No. 16 Kayla Nocum in the opening round, a match where composure will be key.

Defending champion Mikha Fortuna, seeded sixth, faces an intriguing matchup against Jiwon Lee, the player who narrowly edged her out in a stroke play event earlier this year. Fortuna’s experience in last year’s commanding 7&5 victory over Laurea Duque will be tested as she seeks to reclaim her title.

Other notable pairings include No. 2 Sarah Ababa against Pamela Mariano and No. 3 Chihiro Ikeda versus Kristine Fleetwood.

GOLF

HARMIE CONSTANTINO

ICTSI GOLF

TONY LASCUNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-PBA import in Kiwi lineup

Ex-PBA import in Kiwi lineup

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Former PBA import Tom Vodanovich returns to Manila with the New Zealand national team playing against Gilas in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Gonzaga, Gagate power ZUS Coffee to 1st ever PVL win

Gonzaga, Gagate power ZUS Coffee to 1st ever PVL win

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
It took a battle-scarred spiker and a talented rookie acquisition for ZUS Coffee to claim its breakthrough Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Red Warriors try to catch UAAP Final Four bus

Red Warriors try to catch UAAP Final Four bus

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
University of the East shoots for the last semifinal spot against University of the Philippines in the penultimate playdate...
Sports
fbtw

Stage set for ASICS RnR Manila

13 hours ago
The streets of Manila will pound with energy, music and cultural pride as the city hosts the third ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA on Nov. 23-24
Sports
fbtw
Thunderbelles break through

Thunderbelles break through

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
It took a battle-scarred spiker and a talented rookie for ZUS Coffee to claim its breakthrough Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hamilton to race final three grands prix of Mercedes career

Hamilton to race final three grands prix of Mercedes career

4 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton will race the final three grands prix of his Mercedes career after the seven-time world champion raised doubts...
Sports
fbtw
'I have left a legacy': Nadal retires from tennis

'I have left a legacy': Nadal retires from tennis

4 hours ago
Rafael Nadal said he has left both a sporting and personal legacy after retiring from professional tennis on Tuesday (Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Gonzaga scores twin kill

Gonzaga scores twin kill

13 hours ago
Ayl Gonzaga achieved a remarkable twin kill at the Dipolog City National Juniors Tennis Championships at the RGS and Mibang...
Sports
fbtw
Volley Angels force rubber

Volley Angels force rubber

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Biñan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman party-list stunned second-ranked Bacoor, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16, in a big road win to force a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with