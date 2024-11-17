^

Tigers embrace underdog status vs Maroons in UAAP semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 17, 2024 | 12:25pm
Tigers embrace underdog status vs Maroons in UAAP semis
All smiles for UST head coach Pido Jarencio after helping the Growling Tigers reach the Final Four for the first time since 2019.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers are bracing for a David-versus-Goliath battle in the Final Four, as they are set to face the mighty University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the semifinals of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

UST punched a ticket to the Final Four, as well as secured the third seed of the tourney, after routing the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 75-49, on Saturday evening.

It is the Tigers’ first Final Four appearance since UAAP Season 82, when they reached the Finals.

Head coach Pido Jarencio, after the game, said that while it will be an uphill battle against the twice-to-beat Fighting Maroons, they will prepare and try their best.

“Basta kami ang goal namin is, after this, we are here in the playoffs. Trabaho na ulit. Gawa tayo ng game plan kung paano talunin ang UP. Parang David and Goliath yan, medyo maganda yung labanan na ito,” Jarencio told reporters after the game.

“Basta kami, laban lang kami, prepara kami. Ang mga players, healthy, ang importante healthy kaming lahat,” he added.

The 60-year-old tactician said that despite facing overwhelming odds against the talented UP squad, games could still go either way.

“Ngayon, preparasyon na kami para sa Final Four, playoffs against UP. Twice to beat sila, malay mo. bilog ang bola, may tsamba. Ganyan lang kami. Basta dito lang kami sa baba, nasa lupa lang kami, tignan namin. Pagtrabahuan lang namin.”

Five years ago, UST was in the familiar spot as the fourth spot.

They had to go through the stepladder route in the semis as the Ateneo Blue Eagles swept the season.

The Aldin Ayo-coached Tigers first mauled the Ken Tuffin-led Far Eastern University Tamaraws in the first round of the stepladder, then they faced UP in the second round.

The Fighting Maroons were holding a twice-to-beat advantage, then, but the Soulemane Chabi Yo-paced UST squad was able to hold the fort and win two straight against the Fighting Maroons to reach the Finals. They were eventually swept by Thirdy Ravena and the rest of the Blue Eagles.

And despite history being on the side of the Tigers, Jarencio is bent on creating a new story this time around.

“Gawa tayo ng bagong storya. Kami naman ang gagawa ng bagong storya. Tignan natin. Kani-kaniyang storya yan e. Itong panahon namin, ito ang storya, gawa kami. Iba ang players noon, at iba yung players ngayon. Medyo mas matibay ang players ng UP,” he said.

“Ako naman, kumpiyansa ako sa players ko. Nung second round medyo nag-struggle kami, puro talo. Akala ko made in Taiwan lang ang players. E nagpapanalo na kami. Ah, made in USA pala. Matibay rin. Itong mga to, ready,” he joked.

It is Jarencio’s second year since going back to the España-based university to coach.
And after a dismal performance last year, when they had a 2-12 record, UST punched the third ticket to the semifinals despite inconsistent outings in the second round of the eliminations.

“Actually, yung 2013 na Final Four ko, pero it took eight years. Eight years ako [before] sa UST. hindi magic yun. I won a championship 2006, tapos nag-Final Four, Final Four, championship tapos championship. Ibig sabihin, build build build,” he said.

“Ito, this is my second year, siguro, nag-iba ang atmosphere kasi iba yung labanan, iba yung recruitment. Kaya, this is… magandang stepping stone. Nag-uumpisa na tayo. Kailangan lang pagtiyagaan lang,” he added.

