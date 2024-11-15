Zamboanga gets long-awaited ONE title shot

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mixed martial artist Denice Zamboanga will finally be fighting for the ONE interim atomweight MMA world championship next year, ONE Fighting Championship announced Friday, after an injury forced her to be sidelined earlier this year.

The 27-year-old Zamboanga will be facing Alyona Rassohyna for the interim title at ONE Fight Night 27 on January 10 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The two fighters were supposed to fight in October, but that was dashed due to Zamboanga's injury.

The bout will be the co-main event of the fight card, which will be headlined by the ONE featherweight MMA world championship defense of Tang Kai against Akbar Abdullaev.

The No. 2-ranked Zamboanga and No. 4-ranked Rassohyna will not only fight for the interim strap, but will also secure a world title unification fight with reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA belt-holder Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Zamboanga was supposed to fight Stamp for the title in June, but suffered a torn meniscus during training.

The Filipina is riding a three-match win streak. She won against Lin Heqin in 2022, Julie Mezabarba last year and Noelle Grandjean in June, all via decision.

The 34-year-old Rassohyna, for her part, is eyeing to complete a trilogy with Stamp. She earlier submitted the Thai star in February 2021, while Stamp won via split decision in September of the same year.