UB, ICC stay unscathed in UCAL volleyball tournament

Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 1:09pm
UB, ICC stay unscathed in UCAL volleyball tournament
A Philippine Christian University player (left) scores despite the tight defense put up by University of the Batangas during their UCAL-PGFlex match at the UB Gym.
UCAL-PGFlex

MANILA, Philippines — University of Batangas pulled off a five-set thriller over defending men’s champion Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, while newcomer Immaculada Concepcion College was a revelation in women’s division of the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PGFlex Season 7 Volleyball Tournament held recently at the UB gym in Batangas City.

The UB Brahmans leaned on one big defensive play in the deciding fifth set to prevail and extend their winning streak to four games halfway through the elimination round of the 8-team tournament.

The Dolphins fell to 4-1 in the tournament also supported by Akari, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.

Other men’s games saw ICC hacking out a straight-set 25-2, 25-6, 24-4 win over a hapless Diliman College side; while Philippine Women’s University nailed its first win in four games with a 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Olivarez College.

The win improved ICC’s record to 3-1 while handing Diliman its sixth straight defeat in as many matches. The Lady Sea Lions remained winless in three games.

The ICC Lady Spikers were equally impressive, downing PWU, 25-13, 25-18, 25-6, to hike its record to 4-0.

Defending champion UB also stayed undefeated in three games with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 win over PCU.

