Blazers near top seeding; Knights eased out

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde continued to make a case for top seeding in the Final Four as it downed San Beda, 70-62, yesterday in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Blazers notched a 14th victory against three defeats, thus moving within a win of sealing No. 1 spot in the coming playoffs.

In case of a tie between St. Benilde and close rival Mapua at the end of the double-round elims, the Blazers still take top seeding with a better tiebreak.

To seal the deal, CSB must hurdle Lyceum of the Philippines University, a team eyeing the last ticket to the Final Four, tomorrow.

The Cardinals stayed abreast with the Blazers with a 95-79 rout of the San Sebastian Stags later in the day.

Earlier, Arellano U eliminated Letran, 67-65, and improved to 7-10. The Knights ended their heartbreaking campaign at 8-10.

“We have control of our destiny. We want to clinch the No. 1 spot,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu.