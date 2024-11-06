^

Batangas, South Cotabato clash in do-or-die for MPBL South Finals berth

Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 1:53pm
Levi Hernandez handles the ball for Batangas.
MANILA, Philippines — The Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters and the South Cotabato Warriors dispute the second South Division finals slot of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Whoever rules the boards between the Rum Masters and the Warriors will likely win Game 3 and advance to the South Finals against the waiting Quezon Huskers.

South Cotabato outrebounded Batangas 49-39 in Game 1 of their best-of-three semifinal series last October 28 at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City and eventually prevailed, 87-76.

But the Rum Masters reigned underneath, 49-38, and triumphed, 81-79, in Game 2 held at their home court on November 4 to force the decider.

In their elimination round encounter held at home last August 21, the Rum Masters also dominated the shaded lane, 46-35, and emerged victorious, 91-82.

With momentum on their side, the Rum Masters are shooting for their sixth straight finals appearance after clinching the MPBL inaugural title in 2018. The Warriors are aiming for their first finals stint. 

Batangas Coach Cholo Villanueva will again bank on Levi Hernandez, the series' leading performer with averages of 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and one block.

Hernandez will get support from Jong Baloria, Philip Paniamogan, Dawn Ochea, Jeckster Apinan, Cedric Ablaza, John Ambulodto and CJ Isit.

South Cotabato coach Elvis Tolentino draws power from Christian Fajarito (14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals per game), Jammer Jamito (9.5 points and 10 rebounds), Marwin Dionisio, JP Calvo, Nico Elorde, Val Acuna, Mark Cruz and Jervy Cruz.

