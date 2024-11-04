^

Sports

Batang Pinoy, Para Games to be tackled at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
November 4, 2024 | 5:31pm
MANILA, Philippines — Two upcoming grassroots events of the Philippine Sports Commission will be discussed in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, November 5, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The 2024 edition of the Batang Pinoy and the 8th Philippine National Para Games are featured in the weekly session that starts at 10:30 a.m.

Batang Pinoy project director Paulo Tatad, also PSC executive director, will be joined by core team member Anna Ruiz to talk about the Nov. 23-28 multi-sports event to be held in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

For the National Para Games set November 11-14 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and PhilSports Arena, respectively, attending the session is Philippine Paralympic Committee secretary-general Goody Custodio and Philippine Para athletics head coach Joel Deriada.

San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and ArenaPlus, the country’s 24/7 sports app, are the major backers of the public sports program.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

BATANG PINOY

PARA GAMES

PSA FORUM

SPORTS
