^

Sports

PUBG Mobile's Harame Bro gets early boot in 2024 Global Championship

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 4, 2024 | 9:59am
PUBG Mobile's Harame Bro gets early boot in 2024 Global Championship
From left: Harame Bro players Clarence 'Jappy' Cañares, Jholo 'Federales' De Leon, Francis 'Range' Fusingann and Rigden 'Rigg' Bajracharya.
PUBG Mobile Philippines Esports

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino PUBG Mobile team Harame Bro ended its PUBG Mobile 2024 Global Championship (PMGC) run after suffering an early elimination in the group stages.

The back-to-back PMCL champion this year, Harame Bro was the first Filipino team to reach the PMGC and was dealt with the toughest challenge in its maiden global championship. The squad was drawn in what many consider as the “Group of Death”, joining two-time consecutive PUBG Mobile World Invitational champions, Thailand's Vampire Esports, Vietnam champions, D'Xavier, South America champion's Alpha 7 Esports and European champions Team Spirit in Group Yellow.

Harame Bro started strong, pulling off a third-place finish during the first match but failed to finish in the top 10 in the remaining match on opening day. 

The second day of the Group Yellow's matches saw no improvement, with the Filipino team falling behind in the rankings. It ended up at eighth place with four elimination points in round eight to try and stay alive for the remainder of the tournament.

The team managed another third place finish in Round 14 but at this point, other higher-ranking squads had rallied enough points for a comfortable lead. 

At the end of Group Yellow's 24 matches, Harame Bro placed 15th with 86 points, absorbing an early elimination as only the top 11 teams will advance.

Overall, the Filipino squad ended the 2024 PMG at joint 41st-43rd place, taking home $21,000 (approximately P1.22 million).

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

PUBG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo family receives P1M from Chavit

Yulo family receives P1M from Chavit

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Politician, businessman and sportsman Chavit Singson is pushing for the renewed ties between double Olympic gold medalist...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, FEU gain SSL semis

La Salle, FEU gain SSL semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Fancied UAAP bets La Salle and Far Eastern scored contrasting wins and rolled into the semifinals of the Shakey’s Super...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs bark, bite unsuspecting Maroons

Bulldogs bark, bite unsuspecting Maroons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
National U snapped out of a slump and caught a big fish in University of the Philippines with a stunning 67-47 blowout win...
Sports
fbtw
PSA Cup tees off today

PSA Cup tees off today

11 hours ago
The Philippine Sportswriters Association will host the 3rd PSA Cup golf tournament today at the Masters course of the Manila...
Sports
fbtw

Toilets vs gyms

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
Your workout equipment may be hundreds of times dirtier than a toilet seat.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Miguel's Fajardo cops 11th PBA Best Player of the Conference plum

San Miguel's Fajardo cops 11th PBA Best Player of the Conference plum

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Another one for The Kraken.
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs devour Maroons in UAAP Season 87's biggest upset

Bulldogs devour Maroons in UAAP Season 87's biggest upset

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
It's a massive upset in Espana.
Sports
fbtw
Lee breaks long spell with dominant win; Quiban ties for 25th

Lee breaks long spell with dominant win; Quiban ties for 25th

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
Richard Lee showcased superb form and relentless focus as he clinched a wire-to-wire victory at the Indonesian Masters, closing...
Sports
fbtw
Young Takeda triumphs in marathon playoff vs Alex, nails 1st LPGA win

Young Takeda triumphs in marathon playoff vs Alex, nails 1st LPGA win

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
In a display of composure beyond her years, Rio Takeda sank a clutch four-foot birdie putt on the sixth sudden-death playoff...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with