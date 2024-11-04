PUBG Mobile's Harame Bro gets early boot in 2024 Global Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino PUBG Mobile team Harame Bro ended its PUBG Mobile 2024 Global Championship (PMGC) run after suffering an early elimination in the group stages.

The back-to-back PMCL champion this year, Harame Bro was the first Filipino team to reach the PMGC and was dealt with the toughest challenge in its maiden global championship. The squad was drawn in what many consider as the “Group of Death”, joining two-time consecutive PUBG Mobile World Invitational champions, Thailand's Vampire Esports, Vietnam champions, D'Xavier, South America champion's Alpha 7 Esports and European champions Team Spirit in Group Yellow.

Harame Bro started strong, pulling off a third-place finish during the first match but failed to finish in the top 10 in the remaining match on opening day.

The second day of the Group Yellow's matches saw no improvement, with the Filipino team falling behind in the rankings. It ended up at eighth place with four elimination points in round eight to try and stay alive for the remainder of the tournament.

The team managed another third place finish in Round 14 but at this point, other higher-ranking squads had rallied enough points for a comfortable lead.

At the end of Group Yellow's 24 matches, Harame Bro placed 15th with 86 points, absorbing an early elimination as only the top 11 teams will advance.

Overall, the Filipino squad ended the 2024 PMG at joint 41st-43rd place, taking home $21,000 (approximately P1.22 million).