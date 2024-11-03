Tamaraws thwart Red Warriors to stay on UAAP semis hunt

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Tamaraws continued to knock on the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball Final Four door after getting a crucial 59-51 victory over the University of the East Red Warriors Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

FEU is in the thick of the semifinal race as it rose to 4-7 in the season. UE, on the other hand, dropped its third game in four contests and is at third spot with a 6-5 slate.

Rookie Veejay Pre led the charge for the Tamaraws with another stellar performance of 20 points and eight rebounds. Jorick Bautista added 12 markers, four dimes and two boards.

The Morayta-based squad took advantage of a sluggish start of the Red Warriors, as they held a 23-9 lead at the end of the first.

The advantage then grew to 18, 31-13, in the second quarter as the offensive onslaught continued for FEU.

UE, however, would try and rally back as they caught the Tamaraws in a shooting slump, cutting the lead to just seven, 47-54, in the fourth after a Precious Momowei layup.

A pair of Royce Alforque freebies with 2:57 remaining kept the Red Warriors at bay, 56-47, before the Recto-based cagers missed their attempts to inch closer.

A Wello Lingolingo layup helped UE inch closer to seven anew, 49-56, but free throws by Jorick Bautista and Mo Konateh, partnered with misses from the field by the Red Warriors, secured FEU’s victory.

“Pagkatapos nga ng first round sabi ni coach Sean mag-iiba kami sa second round, na mas magiging hungry kami sa wins. Proud na proud ako sa team namin kasi sa practice pa lang work hard na talaga kami and disciplined,” Pre said after the game.

Alforque had nine markers and eight boards, while Janrey Pasaol had seven points, four rebounds and four assists.

Momowei flexed his muscles with 18 points and 21 rebounds to go with three steals, but it was not enough for UE.

Rainer Maga added a double-double of 12 markers and 11 boards.

FEU is now inching closer to the fourth spot held by the 5-6 University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers.