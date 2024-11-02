Fernandez rolls into semis, faces Russian top seed in Hong Kong Open tennis tilt

Canada's Leylah Fernandez hits a return against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their Quarter-Final Women's Singles tennis match at the Qatar WTA Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha on February 15, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Leylah Fernandez fended off a strong second-set challenge from American Bernarda Pera, clinching a 6-1, 7-6(9) victory on Friday to move within two wins of defending her Hong Kong Open title at the Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

Fernandez's 91-minute battle on center court secured her a spot in the semifinals of the tournament, which she won last year.

The 22-year-old Canadian, who rose to fame with her remarkable run to the 2021 US Open final, now faces her toughest test yet against top-seeded Diana Shnaider. The Russian had her own struggles in the quarterfinal, needing three sets to overcome unseeded Dutch player Suzan Lemens, ultimately prevailing 6-0, 6-7, 6-2.

This marks Fernandez's first semifinal appearance since her run to the finals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England, last June.

She opened her Hong Kong title defense with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory over Britain’s Heather Watson, converting five of seven break-point chances. She followed up with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win against Australian Kimberly Birrell before facing a spirited Pera in the quarters.

Against Pera, Fernandez showcased her serving prowess with eight aces, winning 73 percent of her first serves and converting three of six break points. In contrast, Pera, ranked ninth, managed just one break in six opportunities.

However, Fernandez will need more than powerful serves and resilient play to advance past Shnaider in the semis.

Last year, Fernandez won the Hong Kong crown after rallying from a set down to defeat Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, marking her third career title.

With another finals berth in sight, Fernandez is ready for a high-stakes showdown as she aims for back-to-back championships in Hong Kong.