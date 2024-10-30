Lady Falcons seize UAAP semis berth

MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Lady Falcons booked a ticket to Final Four of the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament Wednesday — with a little help from the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Adamson on Wednesday morning defeated the University of the East Lady Warriors, 66-48, for its third straight win in the tourney at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

They rose to 8-3, tightening their grip on the third spot in the standings.

The Lady Falcons started the game hot, going up 19-8 after one.

While UE stormed back and cut the lead to four, 31-35, the Lady Falcons erupted on time and unleashed a 14-6 run in the third quarter to grab a 49-37 lead.

The lead grew to as much as 19 points in the fourth quarter as Cris Padilla sank multiple triples.

“To be honest, I’m not really impressed with how we played today. For a team trying to get to that level, you always try to challenge your team. I’m not taking away the fact that UE has a good program, but again, we are looking for the position to get into the Final Four,” Monteclaro said.

Padilla finished with 17 points on a 4-of-7 3-point shooting for Adamson, backstopped by Elaine Etang with 12 markers, seven dimes, four boards and a steal.

Kamba Kone paced the also-ran UE with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The win had placed the Falcons at a prime position to make it to their first Final Four since 2019.

And in the second game of the day, Ateneo helped them get there.

The Blue Eagles defeated the gutsy University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 75-66.

Ateneo rose to 6-5, solidifying its hold on the fourth spot in the standings against the 3-7 UP, which is currently in fifth place.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa had another day in the office, finishing with 28 points and 19 rebounds — her 11th double-double of the season. She also had five blocks, two assists and two steals.

UP led by one, 48-47, in the fourth quarter after a Kaye Pesquera shot.

Ateneo, though, unleashed a 16-3 blitz to grab a commanding 63-51 lead at the halfway mark of the frame, which they held on to the rest of the way.

“A win is a win. We try to focus on what we can control. For us, the target is to win three of the last four, and we got two wins now. Hopefully, we can start getting a little bit of momentum,” Ateneo head coach LA Mumar said.

“We were terrible today; I’m happy with the win, don’t get me wrong, but hopefully we can polish some things moving forward.”

Season 86 Mythical Five member Junize Calago contributed 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one block but committed 10 turnovers, while Kailah Oani chipped in nine points, six assists, and two rebounds.

Adamson will take on the undefeated National University on Sunday, November 10, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in a potential Final Four matchup.

Meanwhile, UE will try to get back on the win column against the Far Eastern University on Sunday, November 3, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

UP will try to stay alive as it takes on NU on Sunday, November 3, while Ateneo will seek to inch closer to a Final Four berth as it faces FEU on Saturday, November 9.