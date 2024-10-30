^

Sports

Lady Falcons seize UAAP semis berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 4:33pm
Lady Falcons seize UAAP semis berth
Adamson Lady Falcons
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Lady Falcons booked a ticket to Final Four of the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament Wednesday — with a little help from the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Adamson on Wednesday morning defeated the University of the East Lady Warriors, 66-48, for its third straight win in the tourney at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

They rose to 8-3, tightening their grip on the third spot in the standings. 

The Lady Falcons started the game hot, going up 19-8 after one. 

While UE stormed back and cut the lead to four, 31-35, the Lady Falcons erupted on time and unleashed a 14-6 run in the third quarter to grab a 49-37 lead. 

The lead grew to as much as 19 points in the fourth quarter as Cris Padilla sank multiple triples. 

“To be honest, I’m not really impressed with how we played today. For a team trying to get to that level, you always try to challenge your team. I’m not taking away the fact that UE has a good program, but again, we are looking for the position to get into the Final Four,” Monteclaro said. 

Padilla finished with 17 points on a 4-of-7 3-point shooting for Adamson, backstopped by Elaine Etang with 12 markers, seven dimes, four boards and a steal. 

Kamba Kone paced the also-ran UE with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The win had placed the Falcons at a prime position to make it to their first Final Four since 2019. 

And in the second game of the day, Ateneo helped them get there.

The Blue Eagles defeated the gutsy University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 75-66. 

Ateneo rose to 6-5, solidifying its hold on the fourth spot in the standings against the 3-7 UP, which is currently in fifth place.  

Reigning Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa had another day in the office, finishing with 28 points and 19 rebounds — her 11th double-double of the season. She also had five blocks, two assists and two steals. 

UP led by one, 48-47, in the fourth quarter after a Kaye Pesquera shot. 

Ateneo, though, unleashed a 16-3 blitz to grab a commanding 63-51 lead at the halfway mark of the frame, which they held on to the rest of the way. 

“A win is a win. We try to focus on what we can control. For us, the target is to win three of the last four, and we got two wins now. Hopefully, we can start getting a little bit of momentum,” Ateneo head coach LA Mumar said. 

“We were terrible today; I’m happy with the win, don’t get me wrong, but hopefully we can polish some things moving forward.”

Season 86 Mythical Five member Junize Calago contributed 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one block but committed 10 turnovers, while Kailah Oani chipped in nine points, six assists, and two rebounds. 

Adamson will take on the undefeated National University on Sunday, November 10, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in a potential Final Four matchup. 

Meanwhile, UE will try to get back on the win column against the Far Eastern University on Sunday, November 3, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion. 

UP will try to stay alive as it takes on NU on Sunday, November 3, while Ateneo will seek to inch closer to a Final Four berth as it faces FEU on Saturday, November 9.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE LADY WARRIORS

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

2 days ago
Shooting and running combine together to make up Tuesday’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA)...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa dominate kickoff

Tropa dominate kickoff

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
TNT drew first and stayed on firing mode all night to beat Barangay Ginebra to a 1-0 head start in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host Southeast Asian shooting tilt Nov. 24

Philippines to host Southeast Asian shooting tilt Nov. 24

1 day ago
The Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA) ends the year with a bang when it hosts the Southeast Asian Shooting Association...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers go 2-0 in World Series

Dodgers go 2-0 in World Series

2 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 stranglehold on the World Series after defeating the New York Yankees on Saturday but a...
Sports
fbtw
LA not pushing panic button

LA not pushing panic button

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Losing Game One in a PBA Finals is nothing new to Barangay Ginebra captain LA Tenorio. In the 2021 Governors’ Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
World's top surfers converge at Qualifying Series 5000 in Siargao

World's top surfers converge at Qualifying Series 5000 in Siargao

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
More than 250 surfers from 17 countries are in the Philippines as the first-ever World Surf League Qualifying Series 5000...
Sports
fbtw
'A treasure': Japan's Ohtani a hometown hero win or lose in World Series

'A treasure': Japan's Ohtani a hometown hero win or lose in World Series

4 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani is "a treasure" and "above the clouds" in his hometown in Japan, where fans met Wednesday thousands of miles...
Sports
fbtw
Que joins Tabuena, Quiban as Indonesian Masters unwraps

Que joins Tabuena, Quiban as Indonesian Masters unwraps

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Angelo Que is set to make a strong return to the Asian Tour following his impressive performance in the Philippine Golf Tour,...
Sports
fbtw
Gomez regains glory in Philippine National Open Chess Championship

Gomez regains glory in Philippine National Open Chess Championship

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Filipino Grandmaster John Paul Gomez never really lost hope that he will once again ascend to the summit as the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with