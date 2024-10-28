LascuÃ±a bests seasoned rivals, rising stars for 5th Order of Merit crown

Lascuña bests seasoned rivals, rising stars for 5th Order of Merit crown

The 2024 season showcased the best of Tony Lascuña's tenacity and talent as the veteran clinched his fifth OOM crown after a fiercely contested, 10-stage circuit.

MANILA, Philippines — Twelve years after securing his first Order of Merit (OOM) title, Tony Lascuña's excellence on the Philippine Golf Tour remains as potent as ever. The 54-year-old’s journey has been defined not just by his consistent prowess, but also by an unyielding passion that drives him to remain competitive amidst advancements in golf technology and a new generation of talented golfers.

The 2024 season showcased the best of Lascuña's tenacity and talent as the veteran clinched his fifth OOM crown after a fiercely contested, 10-stage circuit. Lascuña's unrelenting dedication propelled the golfer past rival Angelo Que in one of the closest OOM races in years.

Through fluctuating form and relentless challenges from emerging stars, Lascuña’s consistency on the Tour highlighted his enduring skill and hunger for competition.

While his rivals unleash 300-yard drives, Lascuña stays consistent with his 230-250-yard average, compensating for the difference with precision and a skillful approach. His trusted hybrid and fairway woods, paired with an almost flawless short game, have kept him in contention all season long, proving that power isn’t the only path to victory.

His refined technique and course management continue to set him apart, showcasing that a balanced strategy often outshines sheer distance.

With each tournament, Lascuña’s presence as a seasoned, steady shotmaker was clear. The amiable Davaoeño displayed his formidable ability to adapt and excel, coming into each event with a focus on victory – a mindset that has kept him at the top of the game for years.

This drive was evident in the season's final leg at the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic, where, despite difficult weather and a shortened 36-hole format, he secured the OOM title with a clutch second-place finish. Weather disruptions had reduced the tournament, but Lascuña’s resilience under adverse conditions affirmed his place at the top of the money rankings with earnings of P1,449,729.

Lascuña’s success amid such a diverse and unpredictable field speaks to the depth of his dedication.

"There is no secret but dedication and the desire to win every tournament I play," said Lascuña, reflecting on the season's ups and downs. At Manila Southwoods, he shares this philosophy with junior golfers, weekend players, and even corporate figures, underscoring his commitment to giving back to the sport.

As he mentors the next generation, Lascuña, who first claimed the OOM title in 2012 and dominated for two more seasons before securing his fourth in 2016, continues to inspire. His humility and dedication serve as a powerful reminder that age is no barrier to success, proving that experience and perseverance are timeless assets.

This season saw an unprecedented level of competition, with 10 different champions in each leg, underscoring the equality of the field. Yet, through this fiercely competitive environment, Lascuña's standout performance showed that his skill, experience and unwavering desire for recognition continue to differentiate him from the norm.

His title-winning moment in 2024 capped a year that started with a commanding victory over Miguel Tabuena at The Country Club Invitational, a prestigious tournament that, while not counting toward OOM, highlights the very best of Philippine golf talent.

Meanwhile, Philippine Masters titlist Que finished second in the OOM derby with P1,377,500, followed by Bacolod leg titlist Jaraula (P1,226,950), Forest Hills winner Keanu Jahns (P1,044,250), Negros Occidental Classic champion Zaragosa (P983,000), Caliraya Springs stage topnotcher Clyde Mondilla (P931,833), Lakewood leg winner Sean Ramos (P895,250), Apo leg titlist Jhonnel Ababa (P823,516), Guido van der Valk (P804,541) and Iloilo stage champion Zanieboy Gialon (P639,025).

As 2025 approaches, Lascuña remains a figure to watch, with seasoned rivals like Que and emerging stars like Jaraula, Zaragosa, Jahns and Ramos hungry to make their mark.

But it is Lascuña’s legacy of excellence that stands as a testament to an enduring career fueled by talent, resilience and a relentless pursuit of success — a true inspiration to those following in his footsteps.