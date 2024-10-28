Cardinals, Pirates collide in pivotal NCAA game

Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. - Mapua vs LPU

2:30 p.m. - San Beda vs JRU

MANILA, Philippines — Mapua shoots for at least a playoff for a Final Four berth, while Lyceum of the Philippines University eyes to reclaim a piece of No. 4 as they battle each other Tuesday in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Cardinals have been on a tear as of late, rampaging with four straight wins that they capped with a vengeful 58-55 victory over the San Beda Lions, the defending champions, last October 20 that kept them at No. 2.

They trail the St. Benilde Blazers, the league leaders with an 11-2 mark.

The Pirates though are fighting for their Final Four lives and should make it tough for the Cardinals.

At present, LPU is at fifth with Emilio Aguinaldo College with a 6-7 record apiece.

A victory in their 11 a.m. duel would send the Pirates back inside the magic four where they will join the Letran Knights (7-7).

Mapua is expected to draw strength from Rookie of the Year candidate Chris Hubilla, who has been on a roll in that four-game streak where he averaged around 16 points, seven boards and four assists.

“Dedicated po kaming manalo,” said Hubilla.

San Beda, at No. 3 with an 8-5 slate, tangles with Jose Rizal University (4-9) at 2:30 p.m.