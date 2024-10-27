Liwag powers Blazers past Generals to close in on NCAA semis

Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. - Mapua vs LPU

2:30 p.m. - San Beda vs JRU

MANILA, Philippines -- Big man Allen Liwag knew he needed to play smart for the College of St. Benilde Blazers to stay afloat in the NCAA Season 100 cage wars.

He did.

With its offensive attack revolving around the 6-6 Liwag, CSB turned back Emilio Aguinaldo College, 69-65, Sunday to move a step closer to the Final Four at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Liwag was the source of inside strength for his squad as he powered his way to 15 points and nine rounds while helping soften the perimeter defense for their shooters resulting to the Blazers swishing 10 thunderous triples.

“Sabi lang nila coach mag-a-adjust dahil pag nasa loob ako zone sila, pag nasa labas, man to man,” said Liwag, who happened to play first for EAC years ago before deciding to transfer.

It was CSB’s 11th win in 13 games that ensured the Blazers of at least a playoff for a Final Four ticket.

Another win will catapult it straight to the Final Four while strengthening its bid of finishing in the top two where it would claim one of the two precious semifinal incentives.

And it was because Liwag played smart.

It also helped that cerebral wing Tony Ynot was back after tweaking an ankle late in the first round.

He made sure people noticed on his return by firing 14 points on top of four boards, four dimes and a steal.

EAC dropped to 6-7.

The scores:

CSB 69 – Liwag 15, Ynot 14, Torres 9, Cometa 7, Eusebio 6, Sangco 5, Ondoa 4, Sanchez 3, Oli 3, Cajucom 3, Morales 0, Ancheta 0, Turco 0, Serrano 0.

EAC 65 – Pagsanjan 16, Quinal 12, Gurtiza 10, Lucero 5, Doromal 5, Loristo 4, Bacud 4, Ochavo 3, Oftana 3, Bagay 3, Angeles 0, Luciano 0, Ednilag 0, Umpad 0.

Quarterscores: 13-20; 34-34; 49-44; 69-65.