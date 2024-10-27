^

Sports

Liwag powers Blazers past Generals to close in on NCAA semis

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 27, 2024 | 3:22pm
Liwag powers Blazers past Generals to close in on NCAA semis
Allen Liwag
NCAA Philippines

Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. - Mapua vs LPU

2:30 p.m. - San Beda vs JRU

 

MANILA, Philippines -- Big man Allen Liwag knew he needed to play smart for the College of St. Benilde Blazers to stay afloat in the NCAA Season 100 cage wars.

He did.

With its offensive attack revolving around the 6-6 Liwag, CSB turned back Emilio Aguinaldo College, 69-65, Sunday to move a step closer to the Final Four at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Liwag was the source of inside strength for his squad as he powered his way to 15 points and nine rounds while helping soften the perimeter defense for their shooters resulting to the Blazers swishing 10 thunderous triples.

“Sabi lang nila coach mag-a-adjust dahil pag nasa loob ako zone sila, pag nasa labas, man to man,” said Liwag, who happened to play first for EAC years ago before deciding to transfer.

It was CSB’s 11th win in 13 games that ensured the Blazers of at least a playoff for a Final Four ticket.

Another win will catapult it straight to the Final Four while strengthening its bid of finishing in the top two where it would claim one of the two precious semifinal incentives.

And it was because Liwag played smart.

It also helped that cerebral wing Tony Ynot was back after tweaking an ankle late in the first round.

He made sure people noticed on his return by firing 14 points on top of four boards, four dimes and a steal.

EAC dropped to 6-7.

 

The scores:

CSB 69 – Liwag 15, Ynot 14, Torres 9, Cometa 7, Eusebio 6, Sangco 5, Ondoa 4, Sanchez 3, Oli 3, Cajucom 3, Morales 0, Ancheta 0, Turco 0, Serrano 0.

EAC 65 – Pagsanjan 16, Quinal 12, Gurtiza 10, Lucero 5, Doromal 5, Loristo 4, Bacud 4, Ochavo 3, Oftana 3, Bagay 3, Angeles 0, Luciano 0, Ednilag 0, Umpad 0.

Quarterscores: 13-20; 34-34; 49-44; 69-65.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

BENILDE BLAZERS

EAC GENERALS

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lakers off to 2-0 start; Bronny takes G League role

Lakers off to 2-0 start; Bronny takes G League role

16 hours ago
Anthony Davis scored 35 points and LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Phoenix...
Sports
fbtw
Showdown begins

Showdown begins

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
They’ve watched each other from a distance all conference long and now it’s time for defending champion TNT and...
Sports
fbtw
FEU hands UST first loss in SSL

FEU hands UST first loss in SSL

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Far Eastern U handed Santo Tomas its first defeat, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, while moving closer to a playoff bonus in the Shakey’s...
Sports
fbtw
Archers clip Eagles; Warriors bite Bulldogs

Archers clip Eagles; Warriors bite Bulldogs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Reigning champion and Final Four-bound La Salle enhanced its twice-to-beat bid while University of the East shored up its...
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual clips Lyceum in overtime

Perpetual clips Lyceum in overtime

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help needed extra time to outlast a pesky Lyceum of the Philippines U, 89-83, yesterday and kept its...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Juan, Pampanga win MPBL semis openers

San Juan, Pampanga win MPBL semis openers

4 hours ago
San Juan's cannons boomed as Caloocan's guns misfired for over five minutes, powering the Knights to a 75-65 home victory...
Sports
fbtw
Homegrown Filipino fighter to make Muay Thai debut in ONE

Homegrown Filipino fighter to make Muay Thai debut in ONE

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
A homegrown Filipino Muay Thai fighter will finally make a debut in the ONE Championship Muay Thai division.
Sports
fbtw
'Not from our system': Ateneo's Bahay brushes off career-high scoring in loss to La Salle

'Not from our system': Ateneo's Bahay brushes off career-high scoring in loss to La Salle

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Ateneo rookie Jared Bahay admitted that he is “unhappy” despite having his best game as a Blue Eagle after Ateneo...
Sports
fbtw
Sainz success shows his class as Ferrari rise above the radar

Sainz success shows his class as Ferrari rise above the radar

6 hours ago
Carlos Sainz may be leaving Ferrari this year, but he showed on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) that he remains one of the...
Sports
fbtw

No trending for Chot

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
There’s a sequential trend in the way coaches Chot Reyes and Tim Cone have historically fared in six PBA Finals. Here’s how it’s gone down: First, Reyes (Purefoods) over Cone (Alaska),...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with