Ginebra's Tenorio, TNT's Pogoy 'blessed' for another PBA Finals stint after overcoming health woes

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio and TNT Tropang Giga sharpshooter RR Pogoy are thankful for being able to go back to the finals after suffering health issues.

Tenorio missed almost a year after battling cancer, while Pogoy was out for a number of months due to a rare heart condition.

But now, the two will be battling each other in a best-of-seven PBA Governors’ Cup championship series.

Tenorio, during the PBA Finals press conference on Thursday, voiced his joy on making it to the championship round.

“I'm just happy again to be back in the finals, to be still part of the Ginebra team, and to be part of this finals. Sobrang I feel blessed after everything that happened to me,” he said.

The floor general stressed just how blessed he is to have the opportunity to witness the greatness of both teams – from the coaches to the imports.

“Sobrang blessed lang ako. I'm excited. It's a different role for me this time. First time to be in the finals to have a different role in the team. And I'm excited also for that,” he said.

“And of course, to our players, to my teammates who's playing, to our younger players, ng part of the team, I'm excited for them also. So, I just feel blessed and happy to be in front of you again here in the presscon. So, looking forward to great games ahead of us. I'm sure mage-enjoy lahat ng fans,” he added.

Tenorio returned to the hardcourt back in December of last year after a bout with colon cancer.

Ginebra, in the previous two conferences, made it just in the semifinals.

Pogoy, for his part, returned to action earlier this year due to myocarditis.

“Sobrang blessed din ako kasi galing din ako sa layoff, na-injury ako, pero sobrang blessed ako na nakabalik ako ulit sa finals and 100% na rin ako. Sobrang blessed,” the gunner told reporters.

“And sobrang blessed din kasi aiming din sa 10th championship, kasali ako na mag-e-aim sa pansampung championship ng TNT. Sobrang blessed talaga.”

Both teams will try to win the first game of the best-of-seven finals series which will tip off on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.