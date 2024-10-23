^

Ababa keeps lead as ICTSI Negros Classic shortened to 36 holes amid heavy rains

Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 4:42pm
Ababa keeps lead as ICTSI Negros Classic shortened to 36 holes amid heavy rains
Sarah Ababa.
Pilipinas Golf

BACOLOD – Sarah Ababa found herself within striking distance of securing her third leg victory of the season after adverse weather conditions suspended the second round of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic here on Wednesday.

Organizers decided to reduce the P1-million championship to 36 holes after heavy rains rendered the course unplayable at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club.

Ababa, who opened the season-ending tournament of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with a stunning 68 and a three-stroke lead over Daniella Uy, maintained her cushion as play was halted midway through the round. The rain-soaked course allowed for only six holes to be completed on both the front and back nines before the suspension.

Despite the disruption in momentum, Ababa kept her focus, parring the first three holes. With the cancellation of the third round, the championship will now be decided over 36 holes, with Ababa aiming to finish strong in her final 15 holes.

“It was tough, the weather was really challenging with three stops during the round, so it really breaks your rhythm,” said Ababa in Filipino. “I hope the weather improves tomorrow, but I’ll just enjoy the game since it’s the last day and the final tournament of the season.”

The veteran from Davao, who won the season opener at home in Apo and triumphed again in Iloilo two weeks ago, is looking to close out the year with a third victory. However, the fight for the top P117,000 prize remained wide open.

Harmie Constantino, who struggled earlier in the season after a strong start, rediscovered her form by birdieing two of her first six holes to pull into a tie for second with Binitin leg winner Uy, who also parred her first three holes to keep pace with Ababa at one-over aggregate, along with Gretchen Villacencio in the featured flight.

Mikha Fortuna also rekindled her competitive form, carding two birdies in six holes to tie Villacencio at two-over. She is determined to finish strong as she builds momentum for her title defense at next month’s Match Play Championship at The Country Club.

Chanelle Avaricio played a steady round with one birdie and one bogey over six holes to sit at four-over, tied with Florence Bisera, who faltered with a double bogey on the par-4 fifth hole.

Marvi Monsalve rebounded from a mishap on the second hole with birdies on Nos. 3 and 5, climbing to seventh place alongside Laurea Duque, Mafy Singson and Jiwon Lee at seven-over.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Ikeda and Princess Superal struggled to find their rhythm, finishing with identical eight-over totals after six holes.

With Ababa holding onto her lead, the chase is still wide open, and with unpredictable weather conditions, anything could happen in the final day of this 10-stage LPGT series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

