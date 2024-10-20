^

Sports

National booters drum up interest in PFF Women's Cup

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 20, 2024 | 3:38pm
National booters drum up interest in PFF Women's Cup
The Philippine Football Federation Women’s Cup is back in action.
Facebook / PFF Women's League

MANILA, Philippines -- The 2024 edition of the PFF Women’s Cup is generating a lot of buzz with several mainstays of the Filipinas ramping up the competition.

Olivia and Chandler McDaniel and Sofia Harrison are suiting up for Stallion Laguna, while fellow FIFA Women’s World Cup veterans Quinley Quezada and Hali Long are playing for Manila Digger and Kaya Iloilo, respectively, in the chase for glory.

“We’re all excited for this long-awaited Cup. It’s really important to have leagues like this to push football here and see the sport grow and to have so many familiar faces to make football more attainable for little girls and little boys here,” Long said.

Long joined the McDaniel sisters, Quezada, Harrison, WC alternate goalkeeper Inna Palacios also of Kaya, as well as captains and representatives of Beach Hut FC, Azzurri SC and Tuloy FC in a presscon announcing the partnership between the PFF and Coca-Cola Philippines for the tourney.

They shared the table with Coca-Cola VP for franchise operations Pablo Medina Noriega, PFF national teams director Freddy Gonzalez, PFF general secretary Gelix Mercader, and PFF head of competitions committee Lovely Tababa.

“What’s really exciting about this league now is we have a lot of players who were part of the last World Cup squad coming back to the country and playing for the local clubs,” said Gonzalez.

“And for me, it’s really important that the women here get regular games week in and week out so that they can be ready when they represent the Filipinas in international competitions. “And it’s going to be really exciting for fans because right away these women lift up the level of play.”

The "PFF Women’s Cup brought to you by Coca-Cola" kicked off last week with Manila Digger rallying past Stallion on Quezada’s 60th-minute winning strike, 2-1, and Beach Hut beating Azzurri, 5-1.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the PFF to help improve and provide these women with the opportunities, resources they need to succeed, both in and out of the pitch,” said Medina Noriega.

vuukle comment

FOOTBALL

PFF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers in Final Four; Eagles stay in hunt

Archers in Final Four; Eagles stay in hunt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle punched the first ticket to the Final Four with a 70-45 mastery of Adamson as Ateneo spoiled Santo...
Sports
fbtw
Archers pummel Falcons to book UAAP semis berth

Archers pummel Falcons to book UAAP semis berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle punched the first ticket to the Final Four with a 70-45 mastery of Adamson as Ateneo spoiled University...
Sports
fbtw
Bono erupts for 37 as Adamson nips Mapua in Pinoyliga Alumni Cup

Bono erupts for 37 as Adamson nips Mapua in Pinoyliga Alumni Cup

1 day ago
Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Ken Bono exploded for 37 points as he led Adamson University to a thrilling 96-92 win against...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz &lsquo;little bit sad&rsquo; beating Nadal

Alcaraz ‘little bit sad’ beating Nadal

1 day ago
Rafael Nadal admitted his fitness level was well off the tour’s top players after falling Thursday in straight sets...
Sports
fbtw
'Don't leave tennis', Djokovic tells Nadal after 'amazing rivalry'

'Don't leave tennis', Djokovic tells Nadal after 'amazing rivalry'

8 hours ago
Novak Djokovic implored long-time adversary Rafael Nadal to put off his planned retirement after defeating the Spaniard Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Aurora shoots downs Falcons AP Bren, qualifies for M6 World Championship

Aurora shoots downs Falcons AP Bren, qualifies for M6 World Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Debuting team Aurora secured an M6 World Championship berth  after defeating M5 World champion Falcons AP Bren, 4-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Focused Jaraula seeks 2nd straight PGT crown in Negros

Focused Jaraula seeks 2nd straight PGT crown in Negros

4 hours ago
Reymon Jaraula's pursuit of back-to-back Philippine Golf Tour championships underscores his hunger and determination to cement...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Open makes blockbuster return to Asian Tour, kicks off 2025 season

Philippine Open makes blockbuster return to Asian Tour, kicks off 2025 season

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Open, Asia’s oldest national championship, is set to make a grand return to the Asian Tour next year,...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings gun for back-to-back playoff wins, series clincher vs Beermen

Gin Kings gun for back-to-back playoff wins, series clincher vs Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Breaking a pattern will be the goal of Barangay Ginebra in Game 6 as it aims to make the PBA Governors’ Cup finals on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with