^

Sports

Filipinos settle for bronzes in Asian MMA Manila Open tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 8:44pm
Filipinos settle for bronzes in Asian MMA Manila Open tilt
Rene Catalan tries to apply the armbar submission hold

MANILA, Philippines -- Three Filipino fighters settled for bronze medals in the Asian Mixed Martial Arts (AMMA) Manila Open as the semifinal round of the tourney commenced on Wednesday.

Rene Catalan Jr., Joeven Derder and Annie Parungao were unable to crack the final round of their respective divisions in the tournament held at the grand ballroom of the Marriott Hotel.

Catalan fell against Tajikistan’s Loiq Ikromov via second round stoppage in their men’s modern MMA -56kg event to send the Filipino to an automatic bronze finish.

Ikromov will be facing Kazakhstan’s Yernan Mussabek, who defeated Mongolia’s Darkhan Adiyakhuu via points, in the gold medal match.

Derder was also trounced by China’s Chuai Zhang in the semifinal round of their traditional MMA men’s -71kg division. Zhang will thus take on Lutfullo Sohibnazarov, who defeated Kazabai Tilenov of Kyrgyzstan via points, in the final.

Bronze medalists of the competition will bring home $2,000 each.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s Otabek Rajavob also progressed to the final round of the modern -65kg division after dominating Kazakhstan’s Sairan Sagyndykov, where he will face Hong Kong’s Pui Wing Chung in the final.

Kazakhstan’s Beibars Oraz also made it to the final of the -85 kg division after defeating Thailand’s Kenneth Thongsong via points. He will be clashing with Belek Abdhizhaparov of Kyrgyzstan for the gold medal.

Iran’s Mehran Yavaripoor also barged into the final of the modern men’s MMA -77 kg after defeating Hong Kong’s Jeremy Lee via points.

The gold medal winners of the tournament will bag $8,000 each while silver winners will get $4,000 each.

vuukle comment

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers refocus on title defense, clash with Tigers

Archers refocus on title defense, clash with Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
With distractions and issues now behind them, Topex Robinson and La Salle press on their title defense bid even harder against...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga forces Game 3; Quezon makes semis

MPBL: Zamboanga forces Game 3; Quezon makes semis

1 day ago
Zamboanga Master Sardines rode the hot hands of Pedrito Galanza Jr. to rout Paranaque, 94-66, on Monday, forcing a deciding...
Sports
fbtw
Immaculada Concepcion, WCC Aeronautics join UCAL cage league's Season 7

Immaculada Concepcion, WCC Aeronautics join UCAL cage league's Season 7

2 days ago
Tougher and fiercer competition is expected as the University and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum welcomes two new...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, Aguilar fight for crown

Olivarez, Aguilar fight for crown

22 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez secured his spot in the finals of the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Open tennis championship with a gritty...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Legends still fan faves

PBA Legends still fan faves

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
They’ve been long retired from playing in the PBA but 10 Legends re-emerged to suit up in an exhibition game that was...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Uratex Dream, Half Court Group gun for 3x3 glory in New York

Uratex Dream, Half Court Group gun for 3x3 glory in New York

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Filipino teams Uratex Dream and Half Court Group are bent on making some noise in the Red Bull Half Court World Final, as...
Sports
fbtw
Search for more cycling talents begins in Go For Gold GenSan race

Search for more cycling talents begins in Go For Gold GenSan race

9 hours ago
After finding several hidden gems in the previous two races, the Go For Gold Criterium Race Series 3 kicks off Sunday to discover...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Tom Kim eyes rare three-peat in Shriners Children's Open

Korea's Tom Kim eyes rare three-peat in Shriners Children's Open

10 hours ago
Korea’s Tom Kim will chase a rare three-peat on the PGA Tour this week when he defends the Shriners Children’s...
Sports
fbtw
Milka Romero bucks stacked schedule to boost Capital1's PVL bid

Milka Romero bucks stacked schedule to boost Capital1's PVL bid

10 hours ago
She has been very busy of late with her rapidly growing food business, but Milka Romero just can’t simply turn her back...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with