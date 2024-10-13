TNT shoots for 3-0 lead

TNT’s Calvin Oftana is shown here in action versus Rain or Shine’s Gian Mamuyac. Oftana was a big key with his 18-point sizzler in their 108-91 victory in Game 2 Friday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champion TNT goes for the jugular, Rain or Shine wants to stay afloat while sibling rivals San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra break locks in the pivotal Game 3 of the 2024 PBA Governors’ Cup best-of-seven semifinals today at the Dasmariñas Arena in Cavite.

In command with a 2-0 lead, the Tropang Giga sport a handsome chance to shore up their finals return bid in the main game at 7:30 p.m. as Asia’s first pro league brings the Final Four series to the Caviteños in a rare out-of-town playoff offering.

Then there’s San Miguel which is out to ride the momentum of a 131-125 overtime win over Ginebra Friday as the two teams break their 1-1 tie at 5 p.m.

The Beermen avoided falling to a 0-2 hole as they salvaged a gritty win in overtime after wasting an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter.

“We just tied the series and now we have to work harder. Ginebra is a tough team. We need to adjust our schemes so our flow both on offense and defense will always be there,” said SMB mentor Jorge Gallent, bracing for a fiery fightback from Tim Cone and his charges.

Ginebra, on the heels of a convincing 122-105 Game 1 win, was on the verge of erecting a huge 2-0 series lead by turning a 79-90 deficit to a 103-99 cushion late in the regulation only to falter in OT.

For Cone, it’s about moving forward now.

“Both teams played well. We hit big shots, they hit bigger shots. It’s a great game and that’s the way it’s supposed to be in the series. Let’s see what we can do in Game 3,” he said.

The spotlight – and the biggest opportunity – is on TNT with its chance to go 3-0 versus ROS.

“We cannot take our foot off the pedal. It’s nice to be up 2-0 but it takes four to get to the next stage. Our entire discussion after this is to continue trying to figure out what their adjustments will be next game and keep putting our foot on the pedal,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes following a 108-91 win in Game 2.