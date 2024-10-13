^

Sports

TNT shoots for 3-0 lead

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
October 13, 2024 | 12:00am
TNT shoots for 3-0 lead
TNT’s Calvin Oftana is shown here in action versus Rain or Shine’s Gian Mamuyac. Oftana was a big key with his 18-point sizzler in their 108-91 victory in Game 2 Friday at the Big Dome.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champion TNT goes for the jugular, Rain or Shine wants to stay afloat while sibling rivals San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra break locks in the pivotal Game 3 of the 2024 PBA Governors’ Cup best-of-seven semifinals today at the Dasmariñas Arena in Cavite.

In command with a 2-0 lead, the Tropang Giga sport a handsome chance to shore up their finals return bid in the main game at 7:30 p.m. as Asia’s first pro league brings the Final Four series to the Caviteños in a rare out-of-town playoff offering.

Then there’s San Miguel which is out to ride the momentum of a 131-125 overtime win over Ginebra Friday as the two teams break their 1-1 tie at 5 p.m.

The Beermen avoided falling to a 0-2 hole as they salvaged a gritty win in overtime after wasting an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter.

“We just tied the series and now we have to work harder. Ginebra is a tough team. We need to adjust our schemes so our flow both on offense and defense will always be there,” said SMB mentor Jorge Gallent, bracing for a fiery fightback from Tim Cone and his charges.

Ginebra, on the heels of a convincing 122-105 Game 1 win, was on the verge of erecting a huge 2-0 series lead by turning a 79-90 deficit to a 103-99 cushion late in the regulation only to falter in OT.

For Cone, it’s about moving forward now.

“Both teams played well. We hit big shots, they hit bigger shots.  It’s  a great game and that’s the way it’s supposed to be in the series. Let’s see what we can do in Game 3,” he said.

The spotlight – and the biggest opportunity – is on TNT with its chance to go 3-0 versus ROS.

“We cannot take our foot off the pedal. It’s nice to be up 2-0 but it takes four to get to the next stage. Our entire discussion after this is to continue trying to figure out what their adjustments will be next game and keep putting our foot on the pedal,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes following a 108-91 win in Game 2.

vuukle comment

GINEBRA

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT storms to 2-0 lead

TNT storms to 2-0 lead

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
It was a dogfight in the series opener. Then reigning champion TNT just went berserk from there. 
Sports
fbtw
Pirates avenge loss to Knights

Pirates avenge loss to Knights

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
John Barba delivered his strongest effort to date as he willed Lyceum of the Philippines U to a 91-68 victory over Letran...
Sports
fbtw
Gialon gets last laugh in Iloilo

Gialon gets last laugh in Iloilo

1 day ago
Zanieboy Gialon cruised to a six-stroke victory over Angelo Que and Ira Alido with a clinical two-under 68 in the ICTSI Iloilo...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz knocked out; Djokovic hails Nadal

Alcaraz knocked out; Djokovic hails Nadal

1 day ago
World number two Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters in straight sets by 33rd-ranked Tomas Machac on Thursday,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs notch 2nd win

Lady Bulldogs notch 2nd win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Back-to-back champion National U clobbered Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-15, 25-7, 25-13, for its second straight win in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Bacoor belles trip Negros foes

1 hour ago
Bacoor encountered some scary moments before pulling off a 25-20, 27-25, 25-23 victory over Negros in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association Season 1 yesterday at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena.
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers advance past Padres

Dodgers advance past Padres

1 hour ago
Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched five brilliant innings and Los Angeles homered twice in a 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Fritz arrange semis face-off

Djokovic, Fritz arrange semis face-off

1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic proved his staying power on Friday, beating an opponent 18 years his junior 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-4 to claim the...
Sports
fbtw
Gallent&rsquo;s adjustments

Gallent’s adjustments

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Game Two of the San Miguel Beer-Barangay Ginebra semifinal series in the PBA Governors’ Cup turned out to be a humdinger...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with