James Yap high on alma mater UE's UAAP semis hopes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 12, 2024 | 8:40pm
UE Red Warriors
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- If you were to ask University of the East Red Warriors legend James Yap, his alma mater is primed to return to the Final Four in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

UE is currently the league’s hottest team, having won five straight heading to the second round.

The squad is ranked third with a 5-2 win-loss record behind last season’s champions La Salle Green Archers and runners-up University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

Yap, who is in attendance during UE’s clash with La Salle on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, said the progression of the team has been “very good.”

“Sobrang ganda [ng progression.] And ngayon, nasa five-game winning streak sila. Sana ma-keep ang momentum,” he told reporters minutes before tip-off.

“Malaking chance [to get to the Final Four,] lalo na sa game na ito, malaking chance na sila ay mag-number two. Itong five-game winning streak nila, ito yung mataas ang confidence ng lahat ng players, so sana hindi mawala ito,” he added.

The Red Warriors have not made the Final Four in 15 years. 

After losing their first two games of the season, UE won over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, La Salle, National University Bulldogs, Ateneo Blue Eagles and the Adamson Soaring Falcons.

They are currently in a toe-to-toe match with the Green Archers.

The Red Warriors are currently tied with La Salle, 39-all, in the third quarter. A win in this game will put them at second place, as the two teams will be tied at 6-2.

“Sana tuloy-tuloy pa rin. Although lahat yan I’m sure, alam ko sa pakiramdam ko lahat sila confident,” Yap said.

“Maganda ng improvement ng UE ngayon. Sabi ni Konsi Don [Allado, UE assistant coach], hindi naman siya nagugulat sa performance ng UE kasi alam niyang magpe-peak talaga sa bandang gitna.”

