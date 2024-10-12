^

Sports

Tamaraws hold on vs Falcons in OT

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 12, 2024 | 7:15pm
Tamaraws hold on vs Falcons in OT
Jorick Bautista (3)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Tamaraws blew an eight-point fourth quarter lead but recovered just in time to hold on against the gritty Adamson Soaring Falcons, 76-72, in overtime in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

FEU has now won two of its last three games to open its second round campaign with a victory.

Jorick Bautista led the charge for the Morayta-based squad with 21 points, with nine coming in the overtime period. He also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Mo Konateh imposed his will inside with a monster double-double of 13 points and a whopping 26 rebounds, one away from the men’s league record of 27.

The Tamaraws led by eight, 50-42, early on in the fourth quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers by Rojan Montemayor.

Adamson then unleashed a furious 14-2 run capped by back-to-back layups by John Calisay to give them a 56-52 advantage with 2:04 remaining.

Three free throws by Bautista and Janrey Pasaol cut the lead to one, 55-56, with 52.6 seconds to go.

Monty Montebon then sank a pair of freebies to put them up by three, 58-55, before Adamson fouled Royce Alforque in the next possession.

Alforque missed both free throws, but FEU was able to haul down the board, as it went to the hands of Bautista. He then hoisted up a huge 3-pointer to tie the game up with 14.2 ticks left.

Adamson had the chance to win the game, but Ced Manzano missed a floater as time expired.
Come the overtime period, the Tamaraws banked on Alforque, Bautista and Veejay Pre to build a six-point lead, 68-62, with 1:27 remaining.

Montebon tried to tow the Falcons back into it, unleashing 3-pointer after 3-pointer.

He was able to cut the lead to two, 72-74, after a triple from way beyond the arc with 4.5 seconds to go.

A pair of free throws by Bautista, though, closed the door completely on a comeback.

FEU head coach Sean Chambers, after the game, said the squad is “getting there and getting there.”

“What I thought about this morning is we’re really like four and a half months in this journey with me as a head coach, and we’re starting to see the light of our offense and some of our schemes. I just feel like they’re getting there, and it would just take the older kuyas to hit the big shot for us to get over the hill for the young guys,” said  Chambers.

Pre finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the winning team, while Alforque had nine. Pasaol and Montemayor chipped in eight apiece.

Montebon scored 15 of his 16 in the second half and overtime. AJ Fransman added 11, while Calisay and Manzano had 10 each.

Adamson will try to arrest its three-game losing streak when it takes on La Salle next Saturday, while FEU will clash in UE on Sunday. Both games will be at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion Arena.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pirates avenge loss to Knights

Pirates avenge loss to Knights

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
John Barba delivered his strongest effort to date as he willed Lyceum of the Philippines U to a 91-68 victory over Letran...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs notch 2nd win

Lady Bulldogs notch 2nd win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Back-to-back champion National U clobbered Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-15, 25-7, 25-13, for its second straight win in the...
Sports
fbtw
Gialon gets last laugh in Iloilo

Gialon gets last laugh in Iloilo

21 hours ago
Zanieboy Gialon cruised to a six-stroke victory over Angelo Que and Ira Alido with a clinical two-under 68 in the ICTSI Iloilo...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz knocked out; Djokovic hails Nadal

Alcaraz knocked out; Djokovic hails Nadal

21 hours ago
World number two Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters in straight sets by 33rd-ranked Tomas Machac on Thursday,...
Sports
fbtw
Romeo catches fire as Beermen outlast Gin Kings in OT to tie series

Romeo catches fire as Beermen outlast Gin Kings in OT to tie series

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Terrence Romeo erupted in the fourth quarter and overtime to aid the San Miguel Beermen quell a spirited run by Barangay Ginebra,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Confident Ababa in hunt for 3rd LPGT title

Confident Ababa in hunt for 3rd LPGT title

8 hours ago
Following a surprise victory at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, Sarah Ababa heads into her next Ladies Philippine Golf Tour...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals dominate Vietnam to enter Asia 7s semis

Azkals dominate Vietnam to enter Asia 7s semis

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Azkals roared to the semifinals of the Asia 7s Championship after thoroughly dominating Vietnam, 10-3, in the...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers drop Padres 2-0 to advance in MLB playoffs

Dodgers drop Padres 2-0 to advance in MLB playoffs

10 hours ago
Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched five brilliant innings and Los Angeles homered twice in a 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic proves staying power as he progresses to Shanghai semifinals

Djokovic proves staying power as he progresses to Shanghai semifinals

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic proved his staying power on Friday, beating an opponent 18 years his junior 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-4 to claim the...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals hurdle foes in Asia 7s

Azkals hurdle foes in Asia 7s

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Azkals trumpeted their return to international football by sweeping its way to the quarterfinals of the Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with