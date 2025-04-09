Lim, Olivarez banner solid cast in Iloilo Open tennis tourney

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s top and rising tennis players are in the spotlight as they compete for prestige and ranking points in the Semana Sang Iloilo National Open Championship, which will kick off Thursday, April 10, at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

Leading the pack is former junior standout Alberto Lim, who holds the top seed. Hot on his heels is multi-titled and second-ranked Eric Jed Olivarez, who is aiming to extend his streak of Open victories. Their anticipated clash headlines the 32-player draw that serves as a centerpiece for the week-long celebration of Iloilo’s founding anniversary.

Challeng Lim and Olivarez are seasoned competitors, including Vicente Anasta, Fritz Verdad, John Kendrick Bona, Noel Salupado, Rolly Saga and Philippe Coteron – all eager to leave their mark on the tournament.

Running concurrently is the Juniors Championships, sanctioned by Philta, which features five age divisions for boys and girls.

Top names in the 18-and-under division include Ian Ituriaga, Zane Hechanova, Anthony Zapatos, Gian dela Cruz, Alexandra Onte and Aleeva Suace.

In the 16-and-U bracket, all eyes are on Anthony Castigador, Andrian Rodriguez, Fredrick Perlas and Gabriel del Rosario, alongside standout girls Besper Zapatos and Kathlyn Bugna.

Sanctioned by Philta and staged under the PPS-PEPP nationwide talent search led by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, the event also includes other categories. Aside from the Open and Juniors events, the tournament, backed by Dunlop, Universal Tennis, and GOLF Icon & Sports, also features the Legends 40s and 50s, the Classified B and C doubles, the women’s doubles and the pro-am men’s doubles

For details, contact Bobby Mangunay, PPS-PEPP program director and tournament organizer, at 0915-4046464.

Bugna, fresh off a double victory at the MAC’s Crankit Foundation National Juniors in Pasig, is also competing in the 14-and-U category, facing off against Theriz Zapatos, Abby Joy Castigador and Claire Fungo.

Castigador, who earned MVP honors alongside Bugna at MAC’s Crankit, will also contend in 14-and-U, with strong competition from Francisco de Juan III, Jacob Caro and Phine Billones.

In the 12-and-U division, de Juan and Caro lead the charge, joined by Don Olavides and Mohammed Blanca. The girls’ group features Donarose Olavides, Kate Chavez, Diana Alcarde and Abby Joy Castigador.

The 10-and-U unisex category showcases the youngest talents like Alekzander Lorenzo, Donarose Olavides, Miguel Chavez and Marie Balbon.