OrduÃ±a,Â RodaÂ triumph in 1st Rexona Metro Manila run

Orduña, Roda triumph in 1st Rexona Metro Manila run

Jason Orduña (center) topped the 16K category with his time of 52 minutes and 23 seconds, setting a personal best which traversed a scenic route around the City of Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Jason Darrel Orduña and Jessa Mae Roda set the pace in the first leg of the Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series 2025 on Sunday at Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

“Dikitan po ang labanan at sa huling kilometro na lang po kami nagkahiwalay,” said Orduña after in this race which has Rexona as title sponsor, organized by RUNRIO, and has Summit as official hydration partner, ION+ as the official electrolyte partner, Olympic Village as redemption partner, and the National Parks Development Committee as venue partner.

Richie Estampador wasn’t far behind with his time of 52:33, while Ricky Organiza ended up at third with his time of 52:34.

Roda stamped her class in the women’s division with her time of 1:04:17, fending off Edna Magtubo (1:04:33) and Maricar Camacho (1:09:04).

“It’s been almost a decade since we did this and we want to give more opportunities to all runners. The beauty about this is we’re showcasing the different cities that are not your typical running destinations,” said Annicka Koteh, Total Rexona Brand Manager, with the race being revived after last being held in 2014.

About half of the 5,000 participants joined the 16K race in the first of the six-leg series which will also go to Muntinlupa City, Quezon City, Makati City, Paranaque City, and finally, in Pasay City.

Eduard Flores won the 10K race with a time of 33 minutes and five seconds, with Noli Torre (33:12) and John Brussel Moncal (33:22) trailing.

Teresiah Kabul had the best mark in the women’s division clocking in at 39 minutes and 30 seconds, with Meljoy Gonzales (43:06) and Jocelyn Elijeran (43:32) next.

Mark Angelo Biagtan finished first in the 5K race, finishing the course in 17 minutes and 25 seconds, followed by Calvin Vidal (17:56) and Jeremy Enreras (18:27), while Jo Punay was the fastest female with her 23 minutes and one second time, with Jysel Gabriel (23:53) and Geneva Valmeo (25:00) completing the podium.

The event has Vaseline, Pond’s, Surf, Knorr, Dove & Dove Hair, Close Up, Selecta and Lady’s Choice as gold sponsors; Fitbar, Gardenia, and Clyde as silver sponsors; and Park Access (Nike), Galinco, Katinko and Chef on A Diet as bronze sponsors.