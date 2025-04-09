^

Sports

Orduña, Roda triumph in 1st Rexona Metro Manila run

Philstar.com
April 9, 2025 | 11:39am
OrduÃ±a,Â RodaÂ triumph in 1st Rexona Metro Manila run
Jason Orduña (center) topped the 16K category with his time of 52 minutes and 23 seconds, setting a personal best which traversed a scenic route around the City of Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Jason Darrel Orduña and Jessa Mae Roda set the pace in the first leg of the Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series 2025 on Sunday at Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Orduña topped the 16K category with his time of 52 minutes and 23 seconds, setting a personal best which traversed a scenic route around the City of Manila.

“Dikitan po ang labanan at sa huling kilometro na lang po kami nagkahiwalay,” said Orduña after in this race which has Rexona as title sponsor, organized by RUNRIO, and has Summit as official hydration partner, ION+ as the official electrolyte partner, Olympic Village as redemption partner, and the National Parks Development Committee as venue partner.

Richie Estampador wasn’t far behind with his time of 52:33, while Ricky Organiza ended up at third with his time of 52:34.

Roda stamped her class in the women’s division with her time of 1:04:17, fending off Edna Magtubo (1:04:33) and Maricar Camacho (1:09:04).

“It’s been almost a decade since we did this and we want to give more opportunities to all runners. The beauty about this is we’re showcasing the different cities that are not your typical running destinations,” said Annicka Koteh, Total Rexona Brand Manager, with the race being revived after last being held in 2014.

About half of the 5,000 participants joined the 16K race in the first of the six-leg series which will also go to Muntinlupa City, Quezon City, Makati City, Paranaque City, and finally, in Pasay City.

Eduard Flores won the 10K race with a time of 33 minutes and five seconds, with Noli Torre (33:12) and John Brussel Moncal (33:22) trailing.

Teresiah Kabul had the best mark in the women’s division clocking in at 39 minutes and 30 seconds, with Meljoy Gonzales (43:06) and Jocelyn Elijeran (43:32) next.

Mark Angelo Biagtan finished first in the 5K race, finishing the course in 17 minutes and 25 seconds, followed by Calvin Vidal (17:56) and Jeremy Enreras (18:27), while Jo Punay was the fastest female with her 23 minutes and one second time, with Jysel Gabriel (23:53) and Geneva Valmeo (25:00) completing the podium.

The event has Vaseline, Pond’s, Surf, Knorr, Dove & Dove Hair, Close Up, Selecta and Lady’s Choice as gold sponsors; Fitbar, Gardenia, and Clyde as silver sponsors; and Park Access (Nike), Galinco, Katinko and Chef on A Diet as bronze sponsors.

FUN RUN

REXONA RUN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Where is Mia Montemayor?

Where is Mia Montemayor?

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The first and only Miss PBA Mia Montemayor made the ceremonial toss to signal the start of the pro league’s first-ever...
Sports
fbtw
PBA&rsquo;s golden treat

PBA’s golden treat

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for PBA fans trooping to the Rizal Memorial Coliseum for the league’s Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Serdenia, Suzuki share lead

Serdenia, Suzuki share lead

12 hours ago
A mix of tight and commanding finishes defined the start of the 2025 ICTSI Eagle Ridge Junior PGT Championship at the Norman...
Sports
fbtw
Gators beat Cougars for national championship

Gators beat Cougars for national championship

12 hours ago
Florida came back from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Houston 65-63 in a nail-biting thriller, claiming their third...
Sports
fbtw
Suarez eyes 'convincing' win over world champ Navarrete

Suarez eyes 'convincing' win over world champ Navarrete

21 hours ago
Charly Suarez should leave nothing to chance when he faces WBO super-featherweight champion Emmanuel Navarrete of Mexico at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Grizzlies rookie Wells recovering after horror fall

Grizzlies rookie Wells recovering after horror fall

2 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells was reportedly recovering at the hospital on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) after being...
Sports
fbtw
Lifestyle brand opens flagship store in Philippines

Lifestyle brand opens flagship store in Philippines

By Anthony Suntay | 2 hours ago
Malbon is the newest brand to get into the golfing market, but their approach is different — while they try to stay...
Sports
fbtw
Rahm on LIV-PGA solution: Not happening soon

Rahm on LIV-PGA solution: Not happening soon

3 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Jon Rahm sounded a pessimistic note on the prospects for peace between global golf's warring factions...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Bolts clash in special face-off

Beermen, Bolts clash in special face-off

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Both Meralco and San Miguel Beer can’t underscore enough the magnitude of their matchup in today’s PBA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with