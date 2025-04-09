^

Sports

GlobalPort stuns Park Place to barge into US Open Polo quarters

Philstar.com
April 9, 2025 | 12:27pm
GlobalPort stuns Park Place to barge into US Open Polo quarters
GlobalPort owner Mikee Romero gets a congratulatory kiss from son Steff after the team’s dramatic come-from-behind win over US Gold Cup champion Park Place.
SR Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — GlobalPort fought through a gloomy weather and an early deficit to pull the rug from under newly crowned US Gold Cup champion Park Place to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the US Open Polo Championships at the National Polo Center in Wellington Florida, late Tuesday, April 8 (Manila time).

Led by team owner and sport patron Mikee Romero, GlobalPort battled back from a huge 5-2 deficit in the contest that was momentarily halted by a rain and lightning delay at the end of the second chukker.

The break, however, proved to be what GlobalPort needed as the team managed to compose themselves and get their acts together for the come-from-behind win over the United Kingdom-based team but owner Russian sponsor Andrey Bordain.

Bartolome Castagnola led the way for GlobalPort with five goals — including two in the fourth chukker when the team made its run and cut Park Place’s advantage to just one, 6-7.

GlobalPort held Park Place scoreless in the next chukker while Castagnola tied the game at 7-apiece. There was simply no looking back from there as three straight goals from Beltran Laulhe and Nico Escobar gave GlobalPort a commanding 10-7 lead in the sixth.

With the win, GlobalPort ended the group stage of the 22-goal tournament, largely considered as the crowning jewel of US Polo, on a two-game win streak after also taking down BTA, 10-7 in its second game.

The Philippine crew finished second in its group with a 2-1 record with its lone loss coming against La Dolfina Tamera, 7-9.

Quarterfinals of the tournament is set Saturday, April 12, with GlobalPort facing off La Dolfina Catamount.

GLOBALPORT

MIKEE ROMERO

POLO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Where is Mia Montemayor?

Where is Mia Montemayor?

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The first and only Miss PBA Mia Montemayor made the ceremonial toss to signal the start of the pro league’s first-ever...
Sports
fbtw
PBA&rsquo;s golden treat

PBA’s golden treat

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for PBA fans trooping to the Rizal Memorial Coliseum for the league’s Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Serdenia, Suzuki share lead

Serdenia, Suzuki share lead

12 hours ago
A mix of tight and commanding finishes defined the start of the 2025 ICTSI Eagle Ridge Junior PGT Championship at the Norman...
Sports
fbtw
Gators beat Cougars for national championship

Gators beat Cougars for national championship

12 hours ago
Florida came back from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Houston 65-63 in a nail-biting thriller, claiming their third...
Sports
fbtw
Suarez eyes 'convincing' win over world champ Navarrete

Suarez eyes 'convincing' win over world champ Navarrete

21 hours ago
Charly Suarez should leave nothing to chance when he faces WBO super-featherweight champion Emmanuel Navarrete of Mexico at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon, Zamboanga, Pasay tally MPBL wins

Quezon, Zamboanga, Pasay tally MPBL wins

1 hour ago
Quezon Province and Zamboanga Sikat posted convincing victories on Tuesday to move closer to the league leaders...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers seal No. 1 seeding with Bulls win

Cavaliers seal No. 1 seeding with Bulls win

2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers clinched No.1 seeding in the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) after...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies rookie Wells recovering after horror fall

Grizzlies rookie Wells recovering after horror fall

2 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells was reportedly recovering at the hospital on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) after being...
Sports
fbtw
Lifestyle brand opens flagship store in Philippines

Lifestyle brand opens flagship store in Philippines

By Anthony Suntay | 2 hours ago
Malbon is the newest brand to get into the golfing market, but their approach is different — while they try to stay...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with