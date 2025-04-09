GlobalPort stuns Park Place to barge into US Open Polo quarters

GlobalPort owner Mikee Romero gets a congratulatory kiss from son Steff after the team’s dramatic come-from-behind win over US Gold Cup champion Park Place.

MANILA, Philippines — GlobalPort fought through a gloomy weather and an early deficit to pull the rug from under newly crowned US Gold Cup champion Park Place to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the US Open Polo Championships at the National Polo Center in Wellington Florida, late Tuesday, April 8 (Manila time).

Led by team owner and sport patron Mikee Romero, GlobalPort battled back from a huge 5-2 deficit in the contest that was momentarily halted by a rain and lightning delay at the end of the second chukker.

The break, however, proved to be what GlobalPort needed as the team managed to compose themselves and get their acts together for the come-from-behind win over the United Kingdom-based team but owner Russian sponsor Andrey Bordain.

Bartolome Castagnola led the way for GlobalPort with five goals — including two in the fourth chukker when the team made its run and cut Park Place’s advantage to just one, 6-7.

GlobalPort held Park Place scoreless in the next chukker while Castagnola tied the game at 7-apiece. There was simply no looking back from there as three straight goals from Beltran Laulhe and Nico Escobar gave GlobalPort a commanding 10-7 lead in the sixth.

With the win, GlobalPort ended the group stage of the 22-goal tournament, largely considered as the crowning jewel of US Polo, on a two-game win streak after also taking down BTA, 10-7 in its second game.

The Philippine crew finished second in its group with a 2-1 record with its lone loss coming against La Dolfina Tamera, 7-9.

Quarterfinals of the tournament is set Saturday, April 12, with GlobalPort facing off La Dolfina Catamount.