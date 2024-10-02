^

Sports

Tabuena eyes redemption in Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 10:40am
Tabuena eyes redemption in Mercuries Taiwan Masters
This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on August 31, 2024 shows Miguel Tabuena of Philippines playing a shot during the third round of the Mandiri Indonesia Open golf tournament at the Damai Indah Golf - PIK Course in Jakarta.
Photo by Graham Uden / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena is determined to claim another Asian Tour title as he heads into the Mercuries Taiwan Masters at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club’s Tamsui course.

Coming off a solo third-place finish at the Yeangder TPC in New Taipei City last week, the Filipino golf star is poised to make a statement in the $1-million event, which gets under way Thursday in Taipei.

Though Tabuena contended strongly in the first three rounds of the Yeangder TPC, his final round of 70 left him just shy of the top, finishing behind eventual champion Thai Suteepat Prateeptienchai, who carded a closing 69.

Despite the near-miss, Tabuena remains confident, buoyed by a consistent string of performances this season, including a tie for ninth at the Donghae Open, fifth place at the Korea Open, and a tie for eighth at the International Series Morocco.

His recent form has many believing that another victory is imminent, with his last triumph coming at the DGC Open in March 2023. Backed by ICTSI, Tabuena will need to navigate a strong 125-player field, including defending champion Jaco Ahlers of South Africa and local favorite Chan Shih-chang.

Tabuena’s campaign kicks off at 12:10 p.m., where he will play alongside Phachara Khongwatmai and Wang Wei-Hsuan.

Another Filipino hopeful, Justin Quiban, looks to recover from a tied-40th finish at Yeangder after an impressive start with back-to-back 68s.

Tabuena, who was just two strokes off the lead heading into the final round, will aim to build on his momentum and secure the win that has eluded him in recent tournaments.

vuukle comment

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basketball great Mutombo dies aged 58: NBA

Basketball great Mutombo dies aged 58: NBA

1 day ago
Congolese-American basketball great Dikembe Mutombo, renowned as one of the best defensive players in NBA history, has died...
Sports
fbtw
Tnt regains series lead on key combo

Tnt regains series lead on key combo

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Mix long-range bombing to TNT’s practically impenetrable defensive wall and you have a surefire recipe for success...
Sports
fbtw
Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

1 day ago
It’s all about baseball and basketball as the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum resumes its weekly session...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina stays one shot off pace

Ardina stays one shot off pace

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Dottie Ardina stayed on track in her hunt for a breakthrough title in the LPGA Tour as she ran just one shot off the pace...
Sports
fbtw
Archers roll past Tigers

Archers roll past Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
After a stumble against University of the East, reigning champion La Salle made it two wins in a row by taming Santo Tomas,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brownlee strikes again

Brownlee strikes again

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It was an ending that Meralco’s Allen Durham dreaded. He gave it his all in the PBA Governors’ Cup best-of-five...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons stake unbeaten record vs dangerous Tigers

Maroons stake unbeaten record vs dangerous Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Two of the hottest teams step on the gas to solidify their places inside the magic four at the tail end of the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Under-20 water polo team joins Malaysia Open

Philippine Under-20 water polo team joins Malaysia Open

18 hours ago
The Philippine Under-22 water polo team will participate in the 65th MILO-DSA-PRM Malaysia Open Water Polo Championships slated...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Bolts open Philippines' EASL campaign

Beermen, Bolts open Philippines' EASL campaign

18 hours ago
San Miguel and Meralco get the Philippine side going in the EASL (East Asia Super League) on Wednesday as they tangle against...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with