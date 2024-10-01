^

UST rookies step up despite loss to La Salle

Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 1:19pm
Amiel Acido finished with nine points for UST.
MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas rookies Amiel Acido and Isaac Danting made the most of their minutes in the Growling Tigers’ 88-67 loss to La Salle last Sunday’s UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball action.

Acido dropped nine markers, going 3-of-6 from the 3-point area, and pulled down three rebounds in 16 minutes on the floor; while Danting tallied five markers, an and-one play, and one three-pointer in just six minutes.

Despite the loss, the two rookies remained optimistic as few adjustments were needed, especially in their individual defensive performances.

“Siguro yung adjustments na kailangan namin is communication lalo na sa defense, kung makikita naman kanina sa game medyo nagkaproblema kami sa rebounds, so more effort pa and more eager to win,” Acido told Philstar.com.

“Ang mga nilolook forward is makatulong pa ko hindi lang sa offensive side, lalo na defensive side kasi yun talaga lagi kong inaalala ko kapag naglalaro ako, kasi dun manggaling galing yung kumpiyansa, defense is the best offense sabi nga,” Danting added.

The high-flying Danting has not seen action until UST’s fifth game that was against the Archers, where he was given the chance to be a starter.

“Nakuha ko yung kumpiyansa ko sa mga kasama ko sa loob and lalo na sa mga coaches din talaga, lalo na si Forth malaking kumpiyansa yung binigay niya sa akin, tumira ka lang tumira basta ang importante sa akin ay depensa,” Danting said.

The two rookies aimed to be two-way offensive and defensive players to earn minutes on the floor, which was crucial for the Tigers.

“As a rookie, need ko i-improve pa yung defense ko, need ko pa dagdagan ng pressure para maramdaman nila yung presence ko sa loob,” Acido said.

“Ang mga nilolook forward is makatulong pa ko hindi lang sa offensive side, lalo na defensive side kasi yun talaga lagi kong inaalala ko kapag naglalaro ako, kasi dun manggaling galing yung kumpiyansa. Defense is the best offense sabi nga,” Danting added.

Acido was a former NCAA Most Valuable Player for the University of Perpetual Help System, while Danting suited up for Ateneo.

Both UST rookies look forward to contributig on the floor when they face the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Wednesday, 4 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It’s gonna be hard against UP pero lalaban pa rin naman kami. Naniniwala ako na kaya naming yun eh. Onting ensayo pa go hard,” Danting added. – Brent Sagre, intern

