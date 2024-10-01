^

Sports

La Salle's Michael Phillips, Luisa San Juan are UAAP Players of the Week

Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 12:21pm
La Salle's Michael Phillips, Luisa San Juan are UAAP Players of the Week
Michael Phillips (left) and Luisa San Juan guided their respective crews to big victories in the past week as they were hailed the Collegiate Press Corps Players of the Week for the period September 25-29.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle's men’s and women’s basketball squads are having contrasting UAAP Season 87 campaigns so far as the first round comes to its final week.

That, however, didn’t stop two standout Archers — Michael Phillips and Luisa San Juan — from being locked in and guiding their respective crews to big victories in the past week as they were hailed the Collegiate Press Corps Players of the Week for the period September 25-29.

Phillips was a consistent force for the Green Archers yet again after posting double-double performances in their wins against Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) to reach a 5-1 win-loss card.

To outlast the Tamaraws, 68-62, Phillips poured in 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds with a pair of assists and blocks, while in hunting down the Growling Tigers, 88-67, he finished with 12 points and 18 boards plus two assists and a block.

The agile 6-foot-8 forward averaged 12.5 points, 16.0 rebounds (6.5 from the offensive end), 2.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks to win the weekly award backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance.

Those numbers boosted him past reigning Most Valuable teammate Kevin Quiambao, the University of the Philippines’ Quentin Millora-Brown and Terrence Fortea, FEU’s Jorick Bautista and Mo Konateh, and the University of the East’s John Abate.

“I think I kind of speak for every one of my teammates. We can't really do this on our own. I don't want to put myself in a partial light, because I'm just a part of the team,” Phillips said.

“But to continue to be that force, it's just really to try our best to wake up every day and really appreciate what you have. No matter how hard it really gets … just really stay true to what you have.”

San Juan, meanwhile, waxed hot to carry the Lady Archers, currently with a 1-5 record, to their first win of the season by tying the league record for most threes made in a game.

She came up with a season-high 34 points with a 10-of-20 clip from beyond the arc, six rebounds, and a pair of assists and steals to shut down the Lady Tamaraws, 89-65, before contributing 16 points, three rebounds, an assist, three steals and a block in a close 68-76 defeat to defending champion UST.

The third-year guard averaged 25.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.5 steals to best National University’s Angel Surada, Ateneo’s Sarah Makanjuola and reigning MVP Kacey dela Rosa, UST’s Kent Pastrana and Adamson’s Kem Adeshina.

“I got my confidence from my teammates and my coaches. They believe in me, and the trust that they give me, ‘yun ang pinaka malaking bagay for me,” the 22-year-old San Juan said.

“I don’t know the records, but I’m grateful. I wasn’t expecting that, I just do my role and I think it starts with kung ano pinapagawa samin ni Coach Cholo (Villanueva).”

vuukle comment

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

21 hours ago
It’s all about baseball and basketball as the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum resumes its weekly session...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina stays one shot off pace

Ardina stays one shot off pace

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Dottie Ardina stayed on track in her hunt for a breakthrough title in the LPGA Tour as she ran just one shot off the pace...
Sports
fbtw
Manila Stars secure North fourth spot

Manila Stars secure North fourth spot

1 day ago
Manila SV Batang Sampaloc pulled away after three quarters and never wavered to beat Zamboanga Master Sardines, 86-78, in...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino pushes for Philippine track cycling in UCI

Tolentino pushes for Philippine track cycling in UCI

1 day ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino laid the ground work for the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Archers roll past Tigers

Archers roll past Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
After a stumble against University of the East, reigning champion La Salle made it two wins in a row by taming Santo Tomas,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ardina crumbles with final-round 75

Ardina crumbles with final-round 75

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Dottie Ardina’s dream title run in the LPGA Tour went up in smoke as a fumbling finish doomed her bid in the NW Arkansas...
Sports
fbtw
Any PBA takers for Scott?

Any PBA takers for Scott?

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Former NBA Coach of the Year Byron Scott has expressed an interest to take a job in the PBA and brandishing an impressive...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers fight Stags, Knights battle Lions

Blazers fight Stags, Knights battle Lions

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
St. Benilde tries to stay alone at the top as it tangles with a sputtering San Sebastian even as Letran and San Beda rekindle...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI JPGT finalists warm up for war

ICTSI JPGT finalists warm up for war

12 hours ago
Sixty-two players, who earned their spots in the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Finals after a grueling five-month nationwide...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with