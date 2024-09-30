^

NCAA Player of the Week Kevin Santos leads Knights' charge

Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 12:08pm
NCAA Player of the Week Kevin Santos leads Knights' charge
Letran's Kevin Santos averaged a double-double of 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds laced by 5.5 blocks, 1.5 steals and 0.5 assists in their last two games to earn the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week award.
NCAA / GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines – Colegio de San Juan de Letran is on a hot tear, winning three games in a row to catch up with the league leaders in the NCAA Season 100.

After a victory against De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde last September 22, the Knights sharpened their swords anew and took down Emilio Aguinaldo College and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA for a 5-2 win-loss card.

Kevin Santos served as the knight in shining armor in that run as his late-game heroics lifted the Muralla-based squad against EAC and Perpetual.

The versatile big man averaged a double-double of 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds laced by 5.5 blocks, 1.5 steals and 0.5 assists in their last two games to earn the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week award backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance for the period September 24-29.

Against the feisty Generals, Santos recorded a career-high of 17 points, alongside six blocks, five rebounds and a steal punctuated by a one-handed dunk to slam the door on EAC’s comeback attempt, 75-73.

"Aggressive lang sa depensa namin, at saka 'yung sistema sinunod ko lang. Tiwala lang ako kay Coach Allen [Ricardo] na kapag bubunutin ako, ready ako lagi, ibibigay ko lang 100% ko," Santos said on the heels of their win against EAC.

Letran head coach Allen Ricardo, meanwhile, said he was expecting Santos to be better as he finds his form as the season goes on.

“Medyo nagiging composed na siya, so for the upcoming games I am looking forward na mas gaganda pa ‘yung attitude niya at body language niya going to those games, at alam ko na magkakaroon siya ng malaking impact sa team,” the head tactician said.

Indeed, the 6-foot-7 Kapampangan proved his readiness by tallying a double-double performance of 15 rebounds, 12 points, five blocks, two steals, and one assist as Letran defeated the Altas in a triple overtime thriller, 82-73.

He was also responsible for stretching the match for the Knights as he made a crucial bucket in the last 6.4 seconds of regulation to send the game to the first extra period. In the third overtime, Santos made his efforts on defense known with two boards, one assist, one steal and one block.

Santos edged out teammate Jimboy Estrada, Arellano University's T-Mc Ongotan, and Mapua University's Clint Escamis for the award voted upon and deliberated by print and online scribes covering the collegiate sports beat.

