Tang pummels Palomar in URCC Fight Night

Darui Tang of China is declared winner as URCC president Alvin Aguilar (right) looks on.

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese fighter Darui Tang knocked out Filipino Mark Palomar in the second round of their intense heavyweight showdown in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) Fight Night card at the Octopus Bar in Makati City on last Saturday, September 28.

Tang responded with a heavy punch after Palomar wobbled him with a jab. A solid right hand by Tang decked Palomar, after which the former rained down with a flurry of punches to force the second-round stoppage.

Despite the win, Tang said that the fight was "difficult", praising Palomar as a "good" opponent.

"I love the Philippines. I hope China and the Philippines will be good friends in the future. Thank you," Tang said.

URCC Founder Alvin Aguilar described the bout backed by Primo Gaming, Iwanttfc, and Octopus Bar and Restaurant as a “solid” one, noting that URCC fighters are always reminded to “give their all” whenever they step into the ring.

"That is the reason why we are Asia's most exciting MMA promotions — kasi all the fighters here come to fight. Kahit basag na yung mukha ni Palomar, game pa rin siya," Aguilar said.

Aguilar said that they also wanted to see big guys slug it out with each other, which he himself enjoyed.

He also noted that despite the increasing political tension between the Philippines and China, sports in general and MMA in particular have brought them together.

Aguilar told the loyal URCC audience that they will expect more exciting bouts in the future, including a “Philippines versus China” Three-on-Three match.

"Thank you very much for being there, tuloy-tuloy tayo, the whole MMA community in the Philippines come together and work together. In the end we are one brothers and sisters,” he added.

In the other fights, Ezekiel Isidro won over Jacis Macasinag by unanimous decision in the co-main event, while Kenneth Maningat won by split decision in his fight against Ariel Oliveros.

JR Alejandro also dominated over Marvin Malunes via TKO, while Jared Alzate was victorious in his fight against Rocky Vergara through submission, as well as Cris Gabriel Daguio against MJ Montealto, while Dave Valencia won by decision over Ferdinand Aquino.

In a Slap Battle, Vincent Navarro won over John Vincent Darbon and Rick Videna won over Genesis Dischoso Jr.