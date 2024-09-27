^

Sports

Sibol’s Honor of Kings team cops first bronze in China tiff

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 11:50am
Sibolâ��s Honor of Kings team cops first bronze in China tiff

MANILA, Philippines – The country's national esports team, Sibol, has captured its first medal in popular mobile game Honor of Kings, finishing third in the 2024 China-ASEAN Esports Competition held offline in Nanning, China.

Seeded in Group A, Sibol was able to defeat Thailand (14-9) and Brunei Darussalam (21-4) but succumbed to home country bets China in a close 8-10 match to finish second in Group A and move on to the semifinals.

Sibol then met Malaysia but was swept 0-2 by what’s considered the top team in Southeast Asia, ending up in the bronze match-up against Indonesia, which fell to China on the other side of the semis bracket.

A delayed battle for third saw Sibol take the first game, with Indonesia equalizing. But it was eventually the Filipino squad that took home the bronze medal — the team's first medal in Honor of Kings.

The 2024 China-ASEAN Esports Competition will resume Friday with its Mobile Legends Bang Bang event, with Sibol fielding its Women's MLBB team against 11 other teams from China and Southeast Asia.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Go shines with 67, trails by 1 in Abema Tour

Go shines with 67, trails by 1 in Abema Tour

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Lloyd Go made a strong impression in his Abema Tour campaign, carding an impressive five-under 67 to sit just one stroke behind...
Sports
fbtw
International Team counting on Matsuyama being the new 'assassin' in Presidents Cup quest

International Team counting on Matsuyama being the new 'assassin' in Presidents Cup quest

23 hours ago
Hideki Matsuyama was described by some of his teammates as a Japanese sensation, leader, master and great golfer. The version...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Match Play pits young guns in intense matches

JPGT Match Play pits young guns in intense matches

1 day ago
The upcoming ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals in the 10-12 age category promises a thrilling series of intense...
Sports
fbtw
Eagle feats put Tabuena, Quiban in the mix at Yeangder TPC

Eagle feats put Tabuena, Quiban in the mix at Yeangder TPC

By Jan Veran | 19 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena shook off an early bogey on the back nine and surged with a series of birdies to fire a five-under 67, highlighted...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka wants 'no regrets' after teaming up with Serena Williams' ex-coach

Osaka wants 'no regrets' after teaming up with Serena Williams' ex-coach

1 day ago
Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka said Wednesday that she "didn't want to have regrets" after confirming she has teamed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Different look in PBA semis

Different look in PBA semis

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the new playoff format in the ongoing Governors’ Cup will trigger more...
Sports
fbtw
Intense battles loom in JPGT Match Play

Intense battles loom in JPGT Match Play

13 hours ago
The upcoming ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals in the 10-12 age category promises a thrilling series of intense...
Sports
fbtw
NU belles banner SSL collegiate cast

NU belles banner SSL collegiate cast

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Back-to-back champion and reigning UAAP queen National U still looms as the heavy favorite even as all other squads vow a...
Sports
fbtw
St. Benilde, Mapua eye turnaround

St. Benilde, Mapua eye turnaround

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
College of St. Benilde hopes to rebound from its excruciating defeat the last time out as it tangles with dangerous Lyceum...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with