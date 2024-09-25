^

Sports

Saint Denis-Moicano headlines UFC Fight Night in Paris

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 1:09pm
Saint Denis-Moicano headlines UFC Fight Night in Paris
Renato Moicano (left) and Benoit Saint Denis face off outside the Accor Arena in Paris.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Bayonne is close to the border of France and Spain along the Pyrenees mountain range, but for Benoit Saint Denis, the eight-hour drive to Paris isn’t so bad when he will need the home comforts and boisterousness of French mixed martial arts fans.

Saint Denis takes on Brazilian Renato Moicano (19-5-1) on Sunday, September 29 (Manila time), in the main event of UFC Fight Night at the Accor Arena in Bercy, Paris.

After all, two of Saint Denis' wins have come at the very same venue. 

Saint Denis, whose nickname is “The God of War” after a sterling five-year hitch with the French special forces, saw his impressive five-match win streak ended by Dustin Poirier last March 9 with a sensational knockout.

Saint Denis (13-2-0, 1 NC) had been on a major upswing in the UFC with two Performance of the Night and one Fight of the Night Awards bequeathed to him during that run.

The fight against Poirier was also adjudged Fight of the Night except the Frenchman ended up on the losing side. 

He’ll be up against fellow lightweight Renato Moicano, who is on a three-match win streak — one by knockout, one by submission and one unanimous decision. So the Brazilian is in fine form.

Since Moicano left Brazil for his MMA career, he is 8-4 when fighting out of his homeland. UFC Fight Night will be his first fight in France let alone Europe. The 35-year-old Brazilian is ranked 11th in his UFC division while Saint Denis is one notch behind him. 

He knows there is one last run in him so he will do his best to keep his streak going with a looming match-up against champion Islam Makhachev looming for the winner this 2025 with seven of the Top 10 fighters all coming off losses.
 
What makes this match exciting is both fighters are all-action. They’re aggressive and take the fight to their foes. Both are equally adept at striking and grappling. It would be interesting to see how they attack and defend each other on the ground as most of their wins have come from submission. 

The match is expected to be an early contender for Fight of the Night. 

UFC Fight Night will be televised live in the Philippines over the Premier Sports and Tap Sports channels on Sky Cable and Cignal, as well as on the Blast TV streaming application. The preliminary card starts at 12 a.m. and the main event at 3 a.m.

vuukle comment

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hydrate and win: Evian's Sports Limited-edition Bottles could take you to Wimbledon 2025!

Hydrate and win: Evian's Sports Limited-edition Bottles could take you to Wimbledon 2025!

1 day ago
Evian, the bottled natural spring water straight from the French Alps, recently unveiled its exciting limited-edition de...
Sports
fbtw
Chua is Exec of the Year

Chua is Exec of the Year

2 days ago
For the third time in six seasons, San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua will be the recipient of a major award...
Sports
fbtw
Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
Filipino Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra caught another big fish in super GM A.R. Saleh Salem to power the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
The Philippines saw its hope for a best finish nipped in the bid after falling to Georgia, 2.5-1.5, in the 10th and penultimate...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas clinches South playoff slot; Nueva Ecija, Paranaque triumph

Batangas clinches South playoff slot; Nueva Ecija, Paranaque triumph

5 days ago
Batangas City Tanduay Rum swamped Sarangani, 112-87, on Thursday to close its elimination round stint in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PGH charity golf tourney aims to raise funds for cancer patients

PGH charity golf tourney aims to raise funds for cancer patients

2 hours ago
The Friends of Philippine General Hospital (FPGH) will hold its fourth charity golf tournament on October 25 at Canlubang...
Sports
fbtw
All Filipino teams advance in PUBGM Challengers League SEA

All Filipino teams advance in PUBGM Challengers League SEA

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
All seven Filipino teams have advanced to the final round of the PUBG Mobile Challengers League (PMCL) SEA Fall 2024.
Sports
fbtw
Pacio hails Demetrious Johnson: &lsquo;One of the best&rsquo;

Pacio hails Demetrious Johnson: ‘One of the best’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
For Filipino ONE Championship world titlist Joshua Pacio, the recently retired Demetrious Johnson is the “standard”...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nonoy shines at Iloilo ousts Valenzuela

MPBL: Nonoy shines at Iloilo ousts Valenzuela

2 hours ago
Mark Nonoy got the key as also-ran Iloilo shut the playoff door on Valenzuela, 72-69, in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with