Falcons must address inconsistencies, says coach

Adamson head coach Nash Racela reacts with the rest of the Falcons bench.

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson head coach Nash Racela urged the Falcons to continue looking for “answers” amid a 2-2 win-loss record thus far in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

The Falcons absorbed a tough 60-51 loss against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday.

After a come-from-behind setback against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws in their season opener, they absorbed a 30-point drubbing at the hands of the defending champions La Salle Green Archers. They then vented their ire on the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, whose perfect start was snapped.

“Well, we must look for answers for those inconsistencies,” Racela told Philstar.com.

The coach said he is still looking for answers to prevent fouls and turnovers, which he described as the root of their inconsistency.

“We need to learn how to defend without fouling, so si [Ced] Manzano got two fouls early so it didn’t help us. So turnovers, you have also need to credit Ateneo for forcing us to making those turnovers,” he said.

Ced Manzano’s foul trouble in the first half hampered the Falcons against the Blue Eagles.

“Noong second half nakakuha siya [Manzano] ng playing time. Well hopefully moving forward he plays a lot. The only way for him to be on the court is to avoid fouling,” Racela said.

Adamson will hope to build momentum when they face the Bulldogs on Wednesday, September 22, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Focus on NU on Wednesday, same preaching lang, whether you win or lose, ang importante lang is you focus on the next opponent,” Racela added. – Brent Sagre, intern