^

Sports

Falcons must address inconsistencies, says coach

Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 12:36pm
Falcons must address inconsistencies, says coach
Adamson head coach Nash Racela reacts with the rest of the Falcons bench.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson head coach Nash Racela urged the Falcons to continue looking for “answers” amid a 2-2 win-loss record thus far in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament. 

The Falcons absorbed a tough 60-51 loss against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday. 

After a come-from-behind setback against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws in their season opener, they absorbed a 30-point drubbing at the hands of the defending champions La Salle Green Archers. They then vented their ire on the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, whose perfect start was snapped. 

“Well, we must look for answers for those inconsistencies,” Racela told Philstar.com

The coach said he is still looking for answers to prevent fouls and turnovers, which he described as the root of their inconsistency. 

“We need to learn how to defend without fouling, so si [Ced] Manzano got two fouls early so it didn’t help us. So turnovers, you have also need to credit Ateneo for forcing us to making those turnovers,” he said. 

Ced Manzano’s foul trouble in the first half hampered the Falcons against the Blue Eagles. 

“Noong second half nakakuha siya [Manzano] ng playing time. Well hopefully moving forward he plays a lot. The only way for him to be on the court is to avoid fouling,” Racela said.  

Adamson will hope to build momentum when they face the Bulldogs on Wednesday, September 22, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

“Focus on NU on Wednesday, same preaching lang, whether you win or lose, ang importante lang is you focus on the next opponent,” Racela added. – Brent Sagre, intern

vuukle comment

ADAMSON

FALCONS

NASH RACELA

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Melvin Jerusalem successfully defended the World Boxing Council minimumweight championship after a masterful unanimous decision...
Sports
fbtw
Ancajas defeats Thai foe by DQ

Ancajas defeats Thai foe by DQ

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Former Filipino world champion Jerwin Ancajas had a victorious homecoming fight after winning via disqualification over Thailand's...
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

Jerusalem shuts out Castillo to retain WBC title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
And still.
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors edge Gin Kings in OT to catch quarters bus

Road Warriors edge Gin Kings in OT to catch quarters bus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors booked the final quarterfinal berth of the PBA Governors' Cup after outlasting Barangay Ginebra in...
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies Cup giving to charity

Highlands Ladies Cup giving to charity

15 hours ago
The upcoming Highlands Ladies Cup, set for Oct. 5 at the Midlands and Lucky 9 courses of Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club, aims...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Smart Omega enters playoffs as upsets mark MPL PH Season 14

Smart Omega enters playoffs as upsets mark MPL PH Season 14

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Smart Omega is the third team to secure a playoff spot in the 14th season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL)...
Sports
fbtw
Red-hot Ko wins anew; Saso snares 4th place but Pagdanganan fades

Red-hot Ko wins anew; Saso snares 4th place but Pagdanganan fades

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Lydia Ko’s remarkable form continued as the golfer secured a commanding five-shot victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship,...
Sports
fbtw
Santos dagger ends Blazers&rsquo; run

Santos dagger ends Blazers’ run

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Letran went to an unlikely hero in the clutch as it shocked College of St. Benilde, 71-69, yesterday to reclaim a place in...
Sports
fbtw
Charly on the clock

Charly on the clock

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
Charly Suarez seized the WBO international junior lightweight championship.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with