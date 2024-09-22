^

Sports

Ex-Blue Eagles fire up current squad

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 22, 2024 | 12:09pm
Ex-Blue Eagles fire up current squad
Ateneo Blue Eagles
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- A surprise visit from former Ateneo Blue Eagles motivated the current squad to finally break through with a win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

Ateneo snapped a three-game losing streak after holding on against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 60-51, on Saturday evening.

It was a hard-fought win that finally came after a decade-worst start.

A few days back, former members of the Blue Eagles reportedly visited the training of Ateneo, which gave the Katipunan-based squad a much-needed boost against the gritty Soaring Falcons.

After the game, head coach Tab Baldwin said that the visit was “emotional.”

“To see guys that I’ve been through so much with, you know I love them. They’re very very special people, very special players. But I think the important thing was that they didn’t feel like the culture that we had worked so hard to establish in the [Season] 79 up to 84 era, they didn’t feel like that culture was alive,” the coach told reporters after the game.

“They wanted the current team to understand a bit more about it from their perspective,” he added.

The Katipunan-based squad started hot, going up by double digits in the first quarter, which they never squandered.

Adamson cut the lead to a single possession, 51-54, with about a minute to go before timely shots and free throws by the Blue Eagles kept the Falcons at bay.

Shawn Tuano was the lone Ateneo player in double digits with 11 points. Rookie Kristian Porter added eight markers and 10 boards.

For his part, Porter said that it was great to be visited by former members of the Blue Eagle Band of Brothers (BEBOB).

“It’s a different era when previous BEBOB members come back and show their love. I experienced that first-hand as a rookie. I felt the BEBOB culture and I felt that they had my back and our backs,” he said.

“After that, I had eyes forward, knowing that no matter what happens, they’d be there for me…It’s their support that really helped me pull through,” he added.

Captain Chris Koon, who returned from injury, stressed that the visit gave them boosts on the emotional and mental standpoints.

“It was tough for us because we didn’t really feel like anybody believed in us except ourselves so it was great to have past players that still put that trust in us, still put that belief in us, but also gave us that challenge to exceed and live up to the standards of the BEBOB culture.”

Baldwin stressed that for him, there was “absolutely pressure put on them by the former players.”

“There were some very strong statements about how a Blue Eagle conducts himself on the court, on the bench, in front of the camera. I was really proud watching these young men stand up for something that is special,” Baldwin said.

“I think that fighting spirit you say today in the fourth quarter when things weren’t going well, these guys were still fighting their hearts out. So, it’s a great edification of that visit and how we play the game from an emotional standpoint,” he added.

“We obviously have to play better from a talent and tactics standpoint, but from an emotional standpoint, it was a tough win and I’m really proud of these former players that came and I’m very proud of this team today.”

Ateneo will be facing the still-winless Far Eastern University Tamaraws next.

vuukle comment

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blue Eagles break into win column

Blue Eagles break into win column

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles finally tallied a win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, holding on against the...
Sports
fbtw
Ancajas finally back home

Ancajas finally back home

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s been eight years since former IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas fought at home and attempting a bold comeback...
Sports
fbtw
Chinese forward Cui signs NBA contract with Brooklyn Nets

Chinese forward Cui signs NBA contract with Brooklyn Nets

1 day ago
Chinese free agent forward Cui Yongxi has signed a two-way contract with the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, the team announced on ...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines, China go to war in URCC Fight Night

Philippines, China go to war in URCC Fight Night

16 hours ago
Heavyweights will collide on September 28 as the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) makes its first stop at the...
Sports
fbtw
Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Filipino Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra caught another big fish in super GM A.R. Saleh Salem to power the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tigers regain form; Eagles end drought

Tigers regain form; Eagles end drought

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
It did not take long for Santo Tomas to barge back into the winner’s column.
Sports
fbtw
San Beda drops heavy bomb on JRU

San Beda drops heavy bomb on JRU

13 hours ago
San Beda used a devastating second-quarter onslaught in hammering out a 77-60 victory over Jose Rizal University yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts dismantle Dyip in 42-point beatdown

Bolts dismantle Dyip in 42-point beatdown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts blasted cellar-dwellers Terrafirma Dyip by 42 points, 124-82, in the PBA Governors’ Cup action Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
King reigns supreme with 49 points as still-alive Blackwater stuns San Miguel

King reigns supreme with 49 points as still-alive Blackwater stuns San Miguel

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
George King exploded for 49 points to lead the Blackwater Bossing in upsetting the import-less San Miguel Beermen, 111-94,...
Sports
fbtw
Padrigao hits game-winner as Tigers rally past Bulldogs

Padrigao hits game-winner as Tigers rally past Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Forthsky Padrigao nailed a go-ahead jumper to complete the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers’ comeback win over...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with