'Wiser' Jerusalem vows to hold on to championship belt this time

MANILA, Philippines — World Boxing Council minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem said the lessons he learned from a previous title defense will be pivotal as he again defends the belt this weekend.

Jerusalem will put his crown on the line against Mexico’s Luis Castillo in the main event of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao's "Blow-By-Blow" card at the Mandaluyong City College on Sunday. This is the first time a world boxing championship will be defended in the Philippines in a long time.

Last year, the Filipino won a minimumweight championship after a technical knockout victory over Masataka Taniguchi in Osaka. Four months later, he lost against Oscar Collazo in seven rounds.

The 30-year-old slugger out of Bukidnon said that this time around, he will not allow his belt to be taken from him.

“Ah hindi, hindi po ako papayag doon,” Jerusalem told Philstar.com, after Castillo said on Thursday that he will be bringing back the championship home to Mexico.

The Filipino said that he learned a lot from his previous defense in California.

“Malaki ang natutunan ko sa last na fight ko, depensa ko sa US. Napakasakit iyon kasi pinaghirapan talaga namin makuha yung belt tapos bigla na lang aagawin sa atin,” he told reporters at a press conference Thursday.

“This time, buhos ko na lahat, sarili ko para sa Pilipinas,” he added.

After his loss against Collazo, the 30-year-old won two straight matches via decision. His second straight win was for the WBC championship against Yudai Shigeoka in Nagoya.

Jerusalem is currently holding a record of 22 wins and three losses, with 12 knockouts.

The 27-year-old Castillo, for his part, is undefeated through 22 matches. He won 21, 13 via knockout, and had one draw.

Despite fighting in a hostile environment, the Mexican said he is determined to bring home the title and expects the fight to end in a knockout.