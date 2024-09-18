Blazers destroy Altas to stay unbeaten

Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

12 p.m. – AU vs LPU

2:30 p.m. – Letran vs Mapua

MANILA, Philippines – One by one, College of St. Benilde is dismantling everything and everyone in its path.

Showing little to no mercy, the Blazers slaughtered the University of Perpetual Help Altas, 78-51, on Thursday to remain unscathed and immovable at No. 1 in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

It was another clinical display of bench depth, relentless running game and nearly impenetrable defense for the Las Pinas-based school, which included in its long line of victims contenders San Beda — the defending champion, Lyceum of the Philippines University — and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The evisceration was so terrifying that the Blazers finished off the Altas as early as the first half when the former lead, 50-29.

It was worse in the third canto when CSB made it a 69-40 lead, its biggest of the game, with a whole quarter to go.

It was made more impressive when the Blazers’ most lethal weapon, big man Allen Liwag, fresh from being adjudged the season’s player of the week by the collegiate press corps, was discombobulated after ending up with his season worst four points and nine rebounds.

It didn’t affect CSB a bit as the troika of Justin Sanchez, Tony Ynot and Gab Cometa presided over the carnage by unloading 13, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“I want the type of team where even if you struggle, you can contribute in other ways,” said cerebral CSB coach Charles Tiu.

The Altas stumbled to their second straight defeat after starting the season with two wins in a row.

The scores:

CSB 78 – Sanchez 13, Ynot 12, Cometa 10, Ancheta 9, Torres 8, Eusebio 8, Serrano 7, Liwag 4, Morales 3, Sangco 2, Ondoa 2, Jarque 0, Turco 0, Oli 0, Carillo 0

UPHSD 51 – Gojo Cruz 11, Orgo 10, Boral 9, Abis 4, Pizarro 4, J. Manuel 4, Pagaran 4, Nuñez 3, Montemayor 2, Gelsano 0, Cauguiran 0, Sevilla 0, Javier 0, Movida 0, B. Manuel 9

Quarterscores: 18-10; 50-29; 69-40; 78-51