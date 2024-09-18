^

Sports

MPBL: Binan continues to roll; Caloocan, Iloilo win

Philstar.com
September 18, 2024 | 1:46pm
MPBL: Binan continues to roll; Caloocan, Iloilo win
Pamboy Raymundo in action for Binan.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Streaking Binan Tatak Gel led throughout and swamped Marikina 97-59, on Monday to secure a top four spot in the South Division of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Binan cruised to its eighth straight win and climbed to 19-8, sharing third and fourth places with Batangas and moving beyond reach of Paranaque (16-10) in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Powered by Pierce Tyron Chan, Pamboy Raymundo, Joseph Penaredondo and Jaymar Gimpayan, Binan led by as far as 71-31 late in the third quarter before easing up on also-ran Marikina, which slumped to 7-18 following its fourth straight defeat.

Raymundo posted 13 points, including three triples, and five assists to clinch the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors over Chan, who tallied 14 points, spiked by four triples, and five rebounds. Penaredondo contributed 11 points while Gimpayan wound up with 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Hardly missing Marc Pingris, Binan ruled the boards, 51-40, and buried Marikina with 48 points inside the paint to gain the homecourt advantage in the three-game playoffs like division leaders Quezon Province and Zamboanga, both with 20-6 slates.

Led by Chan and Raymundo, Binan drilled in 12 triples while Marikina could only convert five.

Playoffs-bound Caloocan trounced Bulacan, 91-71, in the opener to climb to 16-9 and secure a spot in the North Division playoffs.

Led by Joshua Flores with 14 points and six rebounds and Reil Cervantes with 10 points and three rebounds, the Batang Kankaloo improved to 16-9, out of reach of the Abra Weavers (15-10), Rizal Golden Coolers (14-12), Quezon City Capitals (13-13) and Valenzuela Classics (13-13), who are disputing the last two playoff seats in the division being lorded over by overall leaders San Juan (25-1), Pampanga (26-2) and Nueva Ecija (22-3). Manila (18-8) and Pasay (17-10) have also qualified for the three-game quarterfinal round.

Iloilo stunned Bataan, 104-100, in overtime in the second game between also-ran teams.

Sustaining their strong performance in regulation play, Mark Nonoy and Clint Doliguez combined for 12 points in the extra period, surpassing the Risers' 10 points and pushing the United Royals to a 9-17 card.

Nonoy wound up with 32 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals while Doliguez finished with 21 points and 11 boards.

Bataan dropped to 9-18 despite the 29-point, 11-rebound, three-assist effort of Yves Sazon.

Meanwhile, the MPBL returns to the San Andres Sports Complex on Friday with games pitting Paranaque against Imus at 4 p.m., Nueva Ecija against Rizal at 6 p.m., and Batangas against Sarangani at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

MPBL

PAMBOY RAYMUNDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lee takes on tough field in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

Lee takes on tough field in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

1 day ago
Jiwon Lee may have stunned the field with her breakout victory at the Splendido Taal, but as she returns for the P1 million...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons eye win No. 3 vs Bulldogs

Maroons eye win No. 3 vs Bulldogs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
In an arms race with reigning champion and last season finals’ foe La Salle, host University of the Philippines faces...
Sports
fbtw
Enjoy last days as champ, Mexican challenger tells Jerusalem

Enjoy last days as champ, Mexican challenger tells Jerusalem

1 day ago
Mexican Luis Angel Castillo fired the first shot on reigning champion Melvin Jerusalem five days before the two clash for...
Sports
fbtw
Javillonar returns, Knights tame Chiefs

Javillonar returns, Knights tame Chiefs

15 hours ago
Letran whipped up a devastating fourth-quarter storm as it turned back Arellano University, 86-79, yesterday and claimed its...
Sports
fbtw
Big push bike event on tap

Big push bike event on tap

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
It’s all systems go for over 200 kids from two to eight years old as they vie for honors in 10 events at the National...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rain or Shine enters last 8

Rain or Shine enters last 8

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Rain or Shine weathered a near-catastrophic fourth-quarter storm against NLEX and made the most of its second chance to pull...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena sets sights on World Indoors

Obiena sets sights on World Indoors

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Two-time Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena, who narrowly missed landing a podium finish at the recent Paris Games, will return...
Sports
fbtw
Sadorra strikes again but Philippines falls vs Armenia

Sadorra strikes again but Philippines falls vs Armenia

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippines couldn’t cash in on an early victory by Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra over super GM Haik Martirosyan...
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem shrugs off Castillo&rsquo;s warning shot

Jerusalem shrugs off Castillo’s warning shot

15 hours ago
Mexican Luis Angel Castillo fired the first shot on reigning champion Melvin Jerusalem five days before they clash for the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with