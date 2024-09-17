^

Sports

La Salle's Quiambao, UST's Pastrana earn UAAP weekly player honors

Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 12:16pm
La Salle's Quiambao, UST's Pastrana earn UAAP weekly player honors
Kent Pastrana of the UST Growling Tigresses (left) and La Salle Green Archer Kevin Quiambao.
Pastrana photo from UAAP Media Bureau / Quiambao photo by Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines – They are watching from the throne and already in the zone.

The UAAP Season 87 basketball wars have begun, and defending champions De La Salle Green Archers and UST Growling Tigresses right away are on top of the food chain in the men’s and women’s divisions with perfect 3-0 starts.

And in the middle of it all are stars Kevin Quiambao and Kent Pastrana.

With their stellar play for their respective teams, Quiambao and Pastrana have earned nods for the first Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Players of the Week awards for the period of September 7-15.

The two stars were also named the UAAP men’s and women’s basketball players of the year by the CPC in the offseason after leading La Salle and UST to the Season 86 crowns.

Quiambao, the 23-year-old reigning Most Valuable Player, averaged monster numbers of 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game against NU, Adamson and Ateneo to grab the men’s weekly award backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance.

Against NU, he hit the game-winning 3-pointer as he sank nine of the last 14 points of the Taft-based cagers. He was also the charging force behind the Archers in a 30-point rout against the Soaring Falcons, and flirted with a triple-double against the Blue Eagles.

Quiambao got the unanimous vote over UP’s JD Cagulangan, UST’s Nic Cabanero and Adamson’s Monty Montebon.

But with his early outstanding play, the forward stressed that he and the team still have a lot to improve on.

“So far, lahat sa amin, marami pang pagkukulang, especially me, marami pa akong pagkukulang dahil bago nga lang ako sa leadership role. Pero kailangan lang namin na gawin namin yung best namin and control yung mako-control namin,” he said.

Over in women’s basketball, Pastrana’s huge performances against UE, Ateneo and Adamson put the Tigresses firmly ahead of the competition.

She averaged 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in the stretch, which saw UST blow out its first two opponents before fending off Adamson on Sunday to stay unbeaten.

She edged out reigning women’s MVP Kacey dela Rosa of Ateneo, UP’s Louna Ozar and NU’s Camille Clarin to bag the distinction.  

The 24-year-old winger voiced her readiness to lead by example as she assumed the leadership role for the Tigresses.

“Oo, meron talagang nagbago [sa mindset.] Unang una yung maturity talaga kasi yun nga sinasabi sa akin palagi ni coach ikaw yung isa sa leader sa loob ng court, kailangan mag-set ka ng tone so kung ano iyong ipinapakita mo sa loob,” she said.

“Lahat susunod talaga lalo na yung mga bata kasi yun nga magseset ka ng good example sa loob ng court as a veteran.”

La Salle will try to continue its winning ways in the men's tournament as it faces the UE Red Warriors on Sunday, September 22, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. UST, for its part, aims to make it four in a row in women's play also against NU in last season’s Finals rematch on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Holt, Quinto to be feted at PBA Press Corp Awards

Holt, Quinto to be feted at PBA Press Corp Awards

22 hours ago
Stephen Holt and Kier John “Bong” Quinto get a share of center stage in the PBA Press Corps Awards Night for the...
Sports
fbtw
Sadorra pulls off upset win as Filipinos gain share of 7th place in Chess Olympiad

Sadorra pulls off upset win as Filipinos gain share of 7th place in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Julio Catalino Sadorra’s recent magnificence reverberated back home, being one of the biggest, if not the biggest, victory...
Sports
fbtw
Push biking for kids

Push biking for kids

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
There’s a growing sport that more and more parents are discovering to introduce wholesome competition to kids in the...
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies Cup all set

Highlands Ladies Cup all set

13 hours ago
The highly anticipated Highlands Ladies Cup is set to return for its 16th edition on Oct. 5, delivering an exciting mix of...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario hobbles with 73, winds up joint 30th

Del Rosario hobbles with 73, winds up joint 30th

By Jan Veran | 20 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario's bid for a top finish at the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic faltered on Sunday (Monday Manila time) as she...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
There&rsquo;s new sheriff in town

There’s new sheriff in town

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
There’s a new Alpha sniper in town and at the rate he’s going, San Miguel Beer’s Marcio Lassiter’s...
Sports
fbtw
Warm welcome for volley world at Malaca&ntilde;ang

Warm welcome for volley world at Malacañang

13 hours ago
It was volleyball world at Malacañang’s grounds on Sunday as the drawing of lots the night before extended to...
Sports
fbtw
Holt, Quinto to be feted in PBAPC Awards

Holt, Quinto to be feted in PBAPC Awards

13 hours ago
Stephen Holt and Kier John “Bong” Quinto get a share of center stage in the PBA Press Corps Awards Night for the...
Sports
fbtw
Sadorra essays great triumph

Sadorra essays great triumph

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippines’ Julio Catalino Sadorra, busy with work and responsibilities back home, knew his time with the national...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with