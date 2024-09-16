^

Sports

Sadorra pulls off upset win as Filipinos gain share of 7th place in Chess Olympiad

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 16, 2024 | 4:38pm
Sadorra pulls off upset win as Filipinos gain share of 7th place in Chess Olympiad
Julio Catalino Sadorra.

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Philippines’ Julio Catalino Sadorra, busy with work and responsibilities back home, knew his time with the national team was ticking.

That is one reason the 38-year-old United States-based Filipino Grandmaster is making every game in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad here counts as if it is his last wearing the national colors.

It showed in Sadorra’s spectacular 53-move shocker over super GM Vladimir Fedoseev that sealed a 2.5-1.5 upset of the mighty Slovenians and sent the Filipinos leapfrogging from obscurity to a share of seventh place after five rounds on this cold, rainy Sunday night at the sprawling BOK Sports Hall in the Hungarian capital.

Sadorra’s recent magnificence reverberated back home, being one of the biggest, if not the biggest, victory of his life and one of the most fantastic triumphs in recent times for Philippine chess.

It reflected a quality that Filipinos are known for — resiliency — as Sadorra battled back from what appeared like a hopelessly losing position and into a winning one when he pounced on the series of blunders from Fedoseev, a Russian émigré.

When he got the chance, he unloaded a flurry, sacrificing almost everything at his disposal like a typhoon leaving a trail of devastation behind him.

The attack was so fierce he left Fedoseev’s scampering king widowed.

Newly minted GM Danuel Quizon, who will be rewarded P100,000 by National Chess Federation of the Philippines head Butch Pichay for his GM feat on top of the P1 million bonus from Dasmarinas, Cavite, and International Masters Pau Bersamina and Jem Garcia drew their matches in the lower boards to complete one of the most sensational wins of the round.

That sent the Filipinos in a 22-nation tie at No. 7 with eight match points apiece, or just two behind leaders India, China, host Hungary and Southeast Asian rival Vietnam with perfect 10 points.

The Filipinos, whose trip is being financed by the Philippine Sports Commission through chair Richard Bachmann and commissioner Ed Hayco, will take on the 17th ranked Armenians, who boast four super GMs on their roster, in the sixth round hoping for more glory.

The win also soothed the broken hearts of the Filipinas, who fell to the fancied Italians, 2.5-1.5, that was exacerbated by the end of Shania Mae Mendoza’s fairytale run at board one following a stinging defeat to IM Marina Brunello.

The games of Janelle Mae Frayna, Ja Jodilyn Fronda and Ruelle Canino all ended up with draws.

India, Mongolia and Armenia were pacing the women’s section with pristine 10 points apiece.

vuukle comment

CHESS

CHESS OLYMPIAD

JULIO SADORRA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Singson slips with 72 as Ji pulls away in Fila Open

Singson slips with 72 as Ji pulls away in Fila Open

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Mafy Singson battled through a double bogey on the 12th hole and salvaged an even-par 72, but fell by nine strokes behind...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen blast Gin Kings in record rout to clinch quarters berth

Beermen blast Gin Kings in record rout to clinch quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen completely obliterated the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings by 49 points, 131-82, in a historic PBA Governors'...
Sports
fbtw
International volleyball body recognizes Marcos

International volleyball body recognizes Marcos

10 hours ago
The volleyball international community headed by the FIVB on Sunday expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Pauline del Rosario showed flashes of brilliance but couldn’t maintain momentum, finishing with a one-under-par 71 in...
Sports
fbtw
New chess Grandmaster Quizon set to get P1M cash reward

New chess Grandmaster Quizon set to get P1M cash reward

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
There will be a million reasons to smile for newly minted Filipino Grandmaster Daniel Quizon.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jerusalem to size up challenger at PSA Forum

Jerusalem to size up challenger at PSA Forum

2 hours ago
Reigning World Boxing Council minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem comes face-to-face with undefeated Mexican challenger...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos confident in ICTSI Forest Hills title bid

Ramos confident in ICTSI Forest Hills title bid

3 hours ago
Three months after his breakthrough victory at the Lakewood Championship, Sean Ramos is feeling confident and ready to make...
Sports
fbtw
UFC 306: Shevchenko regains title; Dvalishvili unseats O'Malley

UFC 306: Shevchenko regains title; Dvalishvili unseats O'Malley

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
From stellar production, iconic visuals and celebratory storytelling, to brilliant fights and stunning championships, UFC...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe bolstering holders Madrid's Champions League ambitions

Mbappe bolstering holders Madrid's Champions League ambitions

7 hours ago
As if record 15-time winner Real Madrid's Champions League prospects were not great enough already, superstar striker Kylian...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with