Banner turnout looms in Highlands Ladies Cup golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines – The highly anticipated Highlands Ladies Cup is set to return for its 16th edition on October 5, delivering an exciting mix of fun and competitive play at the renowned Midlands and Lucky 9 courses of Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club.

As the signature event of the posh Tagaytay Highlands, this year’s tournament is expected to draw a diverse roster of players, both men and women, representing various skill levels and golf clubs from across the country. With its combination of high-level competition and camaraderie, the event continues to be a major highlight in the local golfing scene.

The Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter, the event organizers, are expecting another banner turnout, with around 200 participants eager to experience the excitement, camaraderie, and top-tier golf at one of the country’s most challenging courses.

Supported by major sponsors such as Diamond backers W Group, Inc., Willy Ocier/Jim Weaver, and Rexona, which is generously contributing products worth P190,000, the Highlands Ladies Cup continues to be a highlight on the golfing calendar.

Platinum sponsors Powerball Gaming and Entertainment Corp. and East West Bank, along with Silver partners Asia Cargo Container Lines, Inc. and Sta. Lucia Realty, are also on board to support the annual event.

The 18-hole tournament kicks off with an 8 a.m. shotgun start, utilizing the System 36 scoring format to ensure a thrilling and fair competition for all participants. Registration fee is set at P5,000 for members and P6,000 for non-members, inclusive of green fees, cart sharing, meals, and eligibility for the exciting raffle prizes.

In addition to the fierce competition on the greens, golfers will have the opportunity to win enticing hole-in-one prizes on designated holes. These include a Wenger watch from Lucerne, a four-night Japan cruise for two aboard Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas, a golf card from EVFMX, P100,000 gift certificates from K&G (courtesy of Golf Time Corp.), an XXIO Irons set Plus from J-Ten Sports, and an electric caddy Grass Shark, among others.

The event also draws support from Bronze sponsors such as RCW Construction Development Corp. and Burlington Socks, while Asia Brewery will provide refreshments, including Heineken beer, Tanduay Ice and bottled water.

As in past editions, the Highlands Ladies Cup aims to leave a lasting positive impact on the community, with proceeds from the tournament contributing to charitable causes. With its strong lineup of sponsors, dedicated participants, and community focus, the upcoming tournament promises to be another resounding success, combining the love of golf with a greater purpose.