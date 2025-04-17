^

Sports

Carlo Bumina-ang underscores growth, increasing confidence as ONE fighter

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 10:53am
Carlo Bumina-ang
(ONE FC)

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mixed martial artist Carlo Bumina-ang is confident that he can hang with the best of them, three fights deep in the ONE Championship main roster. 

Bumina-ang, the first Filipino fighter to gain a ONE Championship contract via the ONE Friday Fights circuit, has shown flashes of potential in his three fights thus far. 

After losing his main roster debut against Mongolia’s Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, he tallied back-to-back convincing wins against South Korea’s Song Min Jong and Argentina’s Mauro Mastromarini. 

Bumina-ang needed just 53 seconds to dispatch Song, while he defeated Mastromarini in two minutes and 45 seconds. Both victories came via technical knockout. 

In a statement, Bumina-ang said that while fighters are indeed notches higher in the main roster, he is confident of being able to make some noise. 

"The level of competition is certainly a whole lot higher now compared to my days in Lumpinee. I'm not saying that the Lumpinee level is low. It's just that fighters here are really of a different caliber," Bumina-ang said. 

"Three fights in, I'm confident that I can hang at this level. I'm more composed now. I have a better killer instinct as well. There are challenges for sure, but I'm certainly learning and growing as well. I'm improving. I'm growing as a fighter,” he added. 

In the Friday Fights circuit, the Team Lakay stalwart won five straight matches to earn the $100,000 contract. 

"I've grown my confidence. Honestly, when you compete in ONE Championship, you're facing some of the best fighters in the world. Truly high-level fighters," Bumina-ang said.

"That improved my confidence, going toe-to-toe with high-level fighters with a lot of experience, it's given me confidence that I belong here. My composure is also better. I've managed my aggression better and balanced it well now.”

Aside from his accomplishments inside the ring, he has also bagged numerous medals as a member of the Philippine national team. 

