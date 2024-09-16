Singson slumps in final round, ends up 40th after 79

MANILA, Philippines – Mafy Singson struggled in the final round of the Fila Golf Women’s Championship, fumbling with a disappointing seven-over 79 to slide down to a tie for 40th in the China LPGA Tour event in Shanghai, China on Sunday.

Singson, who started the day aiming to improve on her second-round position of tied 17th, faced difficulties early on and couldn’t recover, finishing with nine bogeys against just two birdies.

After rounds of 71 and 72 at the challenging PGA Golf Club course in An Ying, Chongming, the ICTSI-backed campaigner faltered and ended up with a 222 total, 16 strokes behind eventual winner Yuai Ji.

Ji, who led from start to finish, capped off her wire-to-wire victory with an even-par 72, clinching the title with a 206 total. Amateur Rongze Tang also shot a 72 to finish solo second at 208, while Darnlin Cai secured third place with a 69 for a 211 total.

Fellow Filipino Laurea Duque also closed with a seven-over 79, finishing tied for 58th with a 228 total.

Meanwhile, in Japan, Justin delos Santos rebounded with a two-under 70 in the final round of the ANA Open at Sapporo Golf Club’s Wattsu course in Hokkaido.

Despite his effort, delos Santos could only salvage a tie for 36th place after a third-round 73 had derailed his chances.

Aguri Iwasaki pulled off a stunning come-from-behind win, shooting a six-under 66 to finish with a 20-under 268 total. Iwasaki’s final round included a blistering run on the last 12 holes, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 12th, propelling him from joint third to the top.

He edged out Kota Kaneko and Ryutaro Nagano, who finished two shots behind with identical 270 totals after rounds of 68 and 71, respectively.

Delos Santos carded three birdies against a single bogey to finish with a total of 281.