Fuel Masters edge Bossing to enter win column

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Fuel Masters finally tallied a win in the PBA Governors’ Cup after holding on against the Blackwater Bossing, 119-114, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

RR Garcia exploded for 16 points in the fourth quarter to save the Fuel Masters from a come-from-behind upset by the Bossing.

He finished with 20 points to go with one assist, one rebound and a steal. He shot 7-of-12 from the field.

After trailing by as much as 20 points, 60-80, in the third quarter, Blackwater slowly rose from the hole and made things interesting in the final frame.

The Bossing started the fourth quarter with 10 straight points capped by a 3-pointer by Sedrick Barefield cut the deficit to two, 88-90.

Garcia and Jason Perkins then retaliated with an 8-2 run to push the lead to eight, 98-90.

Blackwater tried to claw back, but Garcia just had answer after answer.

And with Phoenix leading by three, 110-107, after a split from the line by Richard Escoto, Brandone Francis hit the dagger triple that put the game out of reach, 113-108, with 48.8 seconds to go.

Kwekuteye then missed a 3-pointer on the other end, before Garcia split from the line. After he missed the second freebie, Ato Ular caromed the rebound and fed Francis for a jumper that put the icing on the cake, 116-107.

Francis led the Fuel masters with a near triple-double of 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Perkins added 19 markers and nine boards.

George King and Barefield produced 30-point games for Blackwater. The former had 32 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while the latter had 30 markers, four boards and four dimes.

James Kwekuteye added 20.

Blackwater dropped to 3-5 in Group B play.