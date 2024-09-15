Lions win despite missing 15 free throws

The San Beda Red Lions takes the win over the San Sebastian Stags, 86-75.

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda made up for a horrible free-throw shooting with a strangling defense as it turned back a feisty San Sebastian, 85-75, yesterday to bounce back into contention in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Lions stopped the players that needed to be neutralized and fended off the late fightback by the Stags, who have the penchant of mounting furious endgame rallies, in securing their second win in three starts.

The defending champion held SSC-R’s big three – Rafael Are, Raymart Escobido and Tristan Felebrico – from norming 27.5, 18 and 14 points in the last two games to just nine, 14 and nine points, respectively.

“Averages nila hindi nila naabot,” said a relieved San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

But the Lions nearly threw it away with a nightmarish effort from the foul line where they bricked 15 of the 38 shots.

It was far even worse than their 11-of-24 clip last game that proved catastrophic as it fell to St. Benilde, 70-65, in overtime.

Bryan Sajonia, a rookie transferee, posted his best game in the league thus far with 26 points.

In the other game, St. Benilde steamrolled Emilio Aguinaldo College, 77-55, to seize the solo lead with a pristine 3-0 card.