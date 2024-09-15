^

Sports

Lions win despite missing 15 free throws

The Philippine Star
September 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Lions win despite missing 15 free throws
The San Beda Red Lions takes the win over the San Sebastian Stags, 86-75.
NCAA Philippines Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda made up for a horrible free-throw shooting with a strangling defense as it turned back a feisty San Sebastian, 85-75, yesterday to bounce back into contention in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Lions stopped the players that needed to be neutralized and fended off the late fightback by the Stags, who have the penchant of mounting furious endgame rallies, in securing their second win in three starts.

The defending champion held SSC-R’s big three – Rafael Are, Raymart Escobido and Tristan Felebrico – from norming 27.5, 18 and 14 points in the last two games to just nine, 14 and nine points, respectively.

“Averages nila hindi nila naabot,” said a relieved San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

But the Lions nearly threw it away with a nightmarish effort from the foul line where they bricked 15 of the 38 shots.

It was far even worse than their 11-of-24 clip last game that proved catastrophic as it fell to St. Benilde, 70-65, in overtime.

Bryan Sajonia, a rookie transferee, posted his best game in the league thus far with 26 points.

In the other game, St. Benilde steamrolled Emilio Aguinaldo College, 77-55, to seize the solo lead with a pristine 3-0 card.

vuukle comment

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

1 day ago
Carlos Yulo received another P10 million windfall this time from the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)...
Sports
fbtw
Rising fighter Rosas Jr. takes on Chinese foe in UFC 306

Rising fighter Rosas Jr. takes on Chinese foe in UFC 306

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Raul Rosas Jr. may be fighting in the preliminary cards of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at the moment, but make...
Sports
fbtw
Singson finishes strong, trails by 6 in China

Singson finishes strong, trails by 6 in China

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Mafy Singson birdied the last two holes at the front to save a one-under-par 71, trailing early leader Yuai Ji after 18 holes...
Sports
fbtw
Cone laments Isaac Go going down with injury in Ginebra win

Cone laments Isaac Go going down with injury in Ginebra win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
“Bittersweet.”
Sports
fbtw
A pair of sweeps for Philippines chessers

A pair of sweeps for Philippines chessers

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
There was really no surprise when the Philippines had trouble-free opening round victories over Aruba in the men’s division...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bolts thwart Batang Pier to boost quarters hopes

Bolts thwart Batang Pier to boost quarters hopes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts zapped the injury-struck NorthPort Batang Pier, 114-104, to strengthen their bid for the quarterfinals in...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs rally, nip Tamaraws to enter win column

Bulldogs rally, nip Tamaraws to enter win column

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs came from 13 points down in the fourth quarter and completed a furious rally against the...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs, Fighting Maroons triumph

Lady Bulldogs, Fighting Maroons triumph

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs and University of the Philippines drubbed their respective opponents in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Cristiano Ronaldo 1st person to reach billion social media followers

Cristiano Ronaldo 1st person to reach billion social media followers

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo made history as the first person to reach a billion followers on social media...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with