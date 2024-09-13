Gin Kings get back at Elasto Painters

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra pulled away late in the third quarter and never looked back to avenge their opening-day loss to the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters with a 124-102 win Friday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra’s win forced a three-way tie on top of Group B as the Gin Kings, Elasto Painters and San Miguel Beermen are now all holding 5-2 win-loss records.

Justin Brownlee led the six Ginebra players in double digits with 40 points and 10 rebounds, including 5-of-6 from deep.

Rain or Shine clawed back from being down by 12 points in the second quarter and even took a four point lead, 67-63, in the third frame.

The two were kept in a tight game, with the Elasto Painters trailing by just one, 79-80, with 2:49 remaining in the same quarter after an Aaron Fuller layup.

The Gin Kings, though, started to heat up and finished the canto with a 10-0 run capped by a layup by Japeth Aguilar to make it a 90-79 lead heading into the final frame.

Rain or Shine tried to go back and cut the deficit to nine, 88-97, but a backbreaking 17-2 run capped by a furious 7-0 blitz courtesy of a Brownlee 4-point play and a 3-pointer by Stephen Holt put the game completely out of reach, 114-90.

The lead grew to as much as 27 points, 123-96, as back-to-back-to-back triples by Holt put the icing on the cake.

“On nights like tonight, [Brownlee] was in a rhythm and he’ll take advantage of that being in a rhythm. On other nights, he’ll get his teammates open,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said of the import’s explosive outing.

Aguilar continued his stellar play this conference with 21 points and eight rebounds. He also had three assists, two steals and a block. Holt, who had just three points through three quarters, finished with 18.

Scottie Thompson, RJ Abarrientos and Mav Ahanmisi had 17, 14 and 13, respectively.

Aaron Fuller spearheaded the Elasto Painters with 28 markers and 11 boards. Jhonard Clarito chipped in 16, while Felix Lemetti had 15.

Rain or Shine gave Ginebra a rude welcome in the PBA Governors’ Cup on August 24 in Candon, winning 73-64.

The Gin Kings will face San Miguel on Sunday for a crack at solo first in the group. They will clash on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., also at the Big Dome.