Knights uncork late barrage to pull away vs Bombers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 13, 2024 | 3:57pm
Knights uncork late barrage to pull away vs Bombers
Vince Cuajao of Letran.
NCAA / GMA

MANILA, Philippines – The Letran Knights were bad, bald men.

With the duel tied at 58 approaching the final four minutes, Letran went on a 12-4 rampage to snare a 70-62 victory over Jose Rizal University Friday, its first in two starts in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Jimboy Estrada and Vince Cuajao conspired in that decisive run as the Knights improved to 1-1 and eased the stigma of their painful 91-84 defeat at the hands of the San Sebastian Stags Sunday.

It was also the first win for Allen Ricardo, the back-to-back title-winning coach of the Squires in NCAA juniors who took over the coaching reins for the seniors’ squad from Rensy Bajar this year.

And it was because of this cold-blooded duo named Estrada and Cuajao.

Estrada finished with 22 points he spruced up with an all-around game — nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and block — while Cuajao saved the best for last by piercing in two straight long bombs after missing his first seven that shattered the tie and helped snatch the triumph.

Jace Miller joined the fray by scattering 16 points including two triples.

Meanwhile, SSC-R and College of St. Benilde shoot for their third win in a row versus reigning titlist San Beda and Emilio Aguinaldo College at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively, Saturday.

While both the Stags and the Blazers stayed pristine with 2-0 cards, the Lions and the Generals have sputtered to 1-1 starts.

The scores:

Letran 70 – Estrada 22, Miller 16, Go 8, Cuajao 6, Dimaano 5, Pradella 4, Baliling 3, Jumao-os 3, Santos 2, Monje 1, Montecillo 0, Nunag 0, Delfino 0

JRU 62 – Argente 18, Guiab 12, Raymundo 9, Pangilinan 8, Ramos 6, Panapanaan 5, Barrera 4, Samontares 0, Benitez 0, De Leon 0, De Jesus 0, Medina 0

Quarterscores: 16-15, 32-31; 54-48; 70-62

