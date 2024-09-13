Llemit steps up for Tigers

MANILA, Philippines -- With Nic Cabanero struggling from the floor and the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers needing an offensive burst, sophomore forward Mark Llemit answered the call and provided the spark against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 87 matchup last Wednesday.

Llemit, who was one of the best high school players back when he was still with the UST Tiger Cubs, had a disappointing rookie season.

Known as a go-to guy in the junior ranks, he was unable to score in double digits last season.

But in two games this season, he has scored nine points and 10 points against the University of the East Red Warriors and Ateneo, respectively.

In their 74-64 win over Blue Eagles Wednesday, he shot a perfect 3-of-3 from the field while also tallying two steals, a rebound and an assist.

He hit big shots when UST needed it most, as star wing Cabanero finished with a 5-of-17 clip for 11 points.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Llemit said he just capitalized on the defense focusing on Cabanero.

“The defense was all over Nic. They were all on him. I just wanted to help,” the winger told Philstar.com.

“We just stuck to what Coach Pido [Jarencio] was saying, to just play our game. And we just followed the game plan of the coaches and what we were doing in practice,” he added.

With UST trailing by four, 56-60, in the fourth quarter after an and-one play by Joshua Lazaro, the Tigers unleashed a furious rally to gain control of the game.

With the game tied at 60, Llemit sank a 3-pointer from the right corner to give the Espana-based cagers the lead that they did not squander, resulting in UST’s first win over the Blue Eagles in nine years.

The soft-spoken Llemit added that he is just eager to learn and improve as he goes by.

“Last year, I had a hard time coming from the junior ranks. Here in college, everyone is good. Now, I am just adjusting and I thought of what I need to do to improve,” he said.

It also helps that new floor general Forthsky Padrigao is in the fold for the Tigers.

“His smart play is contagious. He plays very smart and he teaches us. Even us, we become smarter players,” said Llemit.

The Tigers will try to win their third straight game in the league on Sunday against the Adamson Soaring Falcons.