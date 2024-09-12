Creamline storms back, edges Cignal to historic season grand slam

MANILA, Philippines -- In a cool league of its own.

Creamline pulled off another comeback trick to jam Cignal, 21-25, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13, sweep the 2024 PVL Invitational Conference and cap a historic season grand slam Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Cool Smashers erased a 1-2 deficit to re-assert mastery of the HD Spikers, whom they also beat in five sets in the semifinals of previous conference, to become the first team in Philippine pro volleyball scene to ever sweep a season.

It’s the 10th overall title for Creamline and probably the sweetest ice cream on top with a perfect campaign after also reigning supreme in this year’s All-Filipino and Reinforced tourneys.

Creamline first defeated Choco Mucho in the All-Filipino before claiming the scalp of Akari and Cignal for the last two titles in only two weeks in a packed PVL schedule.

But fulfilling the elusive dream, after two foiled tries in the past, wasn’t a walk in the park in the marathon duel that lasted two hours and 33 minutes. Amidst a fiery Cignal storm led by MJ Perez’s 42 points, the tougher journey was worth it.

Jema Galanza delivered the championship point, finishing what Erica Staunton and Bernadeth Pons started especially when the Cool Smashers were in need of heroes at the jaws of a 1-2 deficit, a potential defeat and a goodbye to their grand slam hopes.

Staunton fired 29 points on 26 hits as Pons complemented her big time with 27 points on 24 attacks, two aces and a block, joining hands in a killer 3-0 run late in the decider to shrug off the pesky Cignal side.

Jeannette Panaga added 11 on two blocks with Galanza chipping in the same output, highlighted by the grand slam-clinching kill much to the eruption of the Big Dome crowd.

Perez’s supernova efforts went down the drain as Jacqueline Acuña and Ces Molina were the only other contributors with 10 points each for HD Spikers, whose hunt for a maiden PVL title remained elusive.

Earlier, dethroned champion Kurashiki from Japan went for the next possible prize by bagging the bronze medal after a 25-22, 26-24, 25-20 win over Thailand’s EST Cola.

Cing Low Mei and Saki Tanabe joined hands with 14 and 13 points, respectively, who failed to defend their title after losing to Cignal in five sets in the virtual knockout for a finale ticket.

“We reset our mindset from the tough loss against Cignal and focused on the bronze medal. After all, it’s a good opportunity to play in the Philippines. We played our best,” said Kurashiki head coach Suzuki Hideo, whose wards won the Invitationals last year via sweep.

Kurashiki hardly needed a giant effort from Kyoka Oshima, the last season’s Finals MVP, as she only had four points in a sweep made possible by a balanced attack to complement the duo of Tanabe and Low Mei.

Warisara Seetaloed and Natthawan Phattaisong put up 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Est Cola represented by Thailand's U-20 national team.